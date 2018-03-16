Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/16 09:00:00 pm
1571.68 USD   -0.67%
11:52pBerkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
11:47pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buff..
RE
11:11pEXCLUSIVE - BRO : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exclusive - Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 11:11pm CET

(Reuters) - Commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP (>> Brookfield Property Partners LP) has submitted a new offer to take over GGP Inc (>> GGP Inc), one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centres, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

(Reuters) - Commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP has submitted a new offer to take over GGP Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centres, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The new bid comes more than three months after a special board committee of GGP rejected a $14.8 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from Brookfield Property, its largest shareholder, as inadequate.

Brookfield Property’s new offer has a slightly higher cash component and offers GGP shareholders a new security that will trade as a real estate investment trust, according to the sources.

GGP's special committee has not yet agreed to Brookfield Property's new offer, and negotiations are continuing, the sources said.

The exact value of Brookfield Property's new bid could not be learned. The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Brookfield Property declined to comment, while GGP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brookfield Property's efforts to buy GGP come as mall owners across the United States are struggling as many brick-and-mortar retailers lose business to e-commerce firms such as Amazon.com Inc. Brookfield Property unveiled a $23 per share cash-and-stock offer for the 66 percent stake of GGP it does not already own in November. A combination of Chicago-based GGP and Brookfield Property would create one of the world’s largest publicly traded property companies, giving it more power to negotiate prices with retailers. The equity component of Brookfield's offer has emerged as a point of contention in the deal negotiations, the sources said, while recent U.S. tax reforms have also contributed to the talks being protracted. It is not the first time Brookfield Property’s attempt to buy out a real estate investment trust in which it already owns a big stake has been rejected. In 2016, Rouse Properties Inc, another U.S. mall owner, rejected an offer by Brookfield Property, its largest shareholder, only to subsequently agree to a sweetened $2.8 billion (2.01 billion pounds) offer.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis

Stocks treated in this article : Amazon.com, GGP Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP -0.49% 20.21 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
GGP INC 0.42% 21.72 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
11:52pBerkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
11:47pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
11:11pEXCLUSIVE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY SUBM : sources
RE
10:15pOver 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - OECD
RE
07:48aToy Makers Rattled by Loss of Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ
DJ
06:14aWesfarmers Plans to Spin Off Coles Grocery Unit -- Update
DJ
03/15AMAZON COM : Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce
RE
03/15AMAZON COM : Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce
RE
03/15Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors
RE
03/15Wesfarmers Plans To Spin Off Coles Grocery Unit
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:23pCNBC : Amazon.com adds former FDA official to health effort 
04:03pTHE DEATH OF (MANY) BRANDS PART II : The Rise And Risks Of The Concierge Brand 
08:05aQualcomm Rumors, Quadruple Witching, And Questions For Russia (Wall Street Br.. 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
01:33aThe Potential Of Alibaba Is Severely Underestimated 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 233 B
EBIT 2018 6 245 M
Net income 2018 4 122 M
Finance 2018 12 513 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 193,41
P/E ratio 2019 105,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 766 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | AMZN | US0231351067 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 652 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Seely Brown Independent Director
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM35.80%768 849
QVC GROUP (LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORPORATION)11.18%13 183
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-22.29%7 975
WAYFAIR INC4.60%7 466
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.3.45%4 364
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL23.90%3 321
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.