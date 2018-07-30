IEX Lags In Bid To Poach Listings -- WSJ

By Alexander Osipovich

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 30, 2018).

A startup stock exchange has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc.

IEX Group Inc. made an ambitious effort to attract companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq after the 2014 publication of Michael Lewis's best seller "Flash Boys." The book followed IEX's founders as they built a new exchange designed to protect investors from what they called predatory high-speed trading strategies.

But so far, IEX has failed to list any companies, despite approaching hundreds over the past several years, including household names such as Amazon.com Inc., Starbucks Corp. and air carrier United Continental Holdings Inc., people familiar with the listings effort said.

Some companies that considered an IEX listing have retreated, such as casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd. After the departure of founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn, a vocal IEX supporter, the company has indicated it is sticking with Nasdaq.

The timetable for IEX's listings launch has slipped repeatedly, and the executive who led the effort took a different job at the exchange in May.

Now, IEX must either offer companies greater incentives to win listings or find other ways to grow, said James Angel, a finance professor at Georgetown University. "Starting a listings business is really hard, because most companies don't want to bother changing their listing exchange," he said.

IEX declined to make anyone available for an interview. "We do not comment on hearsay and speculation," IEX President Ronan Ryan said in an emailed statement.

New York-based IEX is six years old and handles around 2.4% of daily U.S. stock-trading volume. Companies that list on IEX could get media buzz for signing on with an exchange that styles itself as a fighter for fairness in the stock market.

Amazon and United declined to comment. A Starbucks spokesman said he was unable to confirm whether the coffee giant was approached by IEX. A Wynn Resorts spokesman said, "We are satisfied with our current listing provider."

The NYSE, founded in 1792, and Nasdaq, which dates to 1971, have an effective duopoly in U.S. corporate listings. A third exchange operator, Cboe Global Markets Inc., has a listings business focused on exchange-traded funds rather than corporations.

NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Nasdaq earned a combined $684 million from listings last year, according to the two exchange groups. IEX tried to snatch their companies by offering five years of free listings. Adding listings could enhance IEX's prestige and boost its market share.

IEX may still break into the club. The exchange says it employs six people dedicated to listings, and some companies were receptive to its pitch.

"We were intrigued by the IEX proposition," said DeAnne Gabel, senior director of investor relations at Spirit Airlines Inc. The discount carrier considered moving from Nasdaq to IEX, but switched to the NYSE in December. Spirit could move to IEX eventually, Ms. Gabel added.

IEX Chief Executive Officer Brad Katsuyama played a hands-on role in wooing companies, people with knowledge of IEX's outreach efforts said.

It helped to be the hero of "Flash Boys." For instance, David Petraeus, the retired general and former Central Intelligence Agency director, asked to meet Mr. Katsuyama after reading the book, a person familiar with the situation said.

Mr. Katsuyama grew friendly with Mr. Petraeus, now an executive at KKR & Co., and suggested bringing the private-equity giant to IEX, people briefed on the discussions said. But the company stuck to the NYSE. Mr. Petraeus declined to comment through a KKR spokeswoman.

Another global figure drawn into IEX's efforts: former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. IEX hired his consulting firm to lobby companies dual-listed in Toronto and New York, such as Royal Bank of Canada, about listing on IEX, people familiar with the situation said.

Mr. Harper's spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment. RBC declined to comment on its plans.

Four years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that IEX told investors it hoped to list as many as 250 companies by 2017. By last year, IEX was telling some people that it would initially have around a half-dozen.

"As the 'Flash Boys' aura faded, listed companies increased their focus on the details of IEX as a listing venue and they came away unimpressed, " said former NYSE Group President Thomas Farley.

The NYSE and Nasdaq fought back, with top executives like Mr. Farley and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman speaking to leaders of companies that had been courted by IEX, according to people briefed on the discussions. The Big Board and Nasdaq warned companies it would be risky to move to a new, untested exchange, these people added.

Caught in the middle were companies like Franklin Resources Inc. The asset manager, which operates under the brand name Franklin Templeton Investments, explored switching to IEX, but the NYSE now expects to retain it, people familiar with the matter said. A Franklin spokesman declined to comment.

IEX suffered an unforeseen setback when the Journal published an article in January detailing allegations of behavior by Mr. Wynn that cumulatively would amount to a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct. The casino mogul has said it was "preposterous" that he would assault a woman. He stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in February. Mr. Wynn declined to comment through his lawyer.

IEX had expected Wynn Resorts to be its first listed company, making others feel more comfortable about switching, people familiar with IEX's listings effort said.

The dilemma is that most companies don't want to be first to switch to a new exchange, said Mr. Angel, the Georgetown professor.

"Nobody really wants to be the test case for IEX," he said. "Who wants to be the guinea pig?"

--Vipal Monga and Laura Stevens contributed to this article.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]