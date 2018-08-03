Ambac Completes Exchange Offer for Auction Market Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBC) (“AFG”), a holding company whose subsidiaries, including Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC” and together with AFG, “Ambac”), provide financial guarantees, successfully completed Ambac’s previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) AAC’s outstanding Auction Market Preferred Shares (“AMPS”) for AAC’s 5.1% senior surplus notes due 2020 (the “Senior Surplus Notes”) and, from AFG, cash and warrants to purchase AFG common stock.



The Exchange Offer expired on August 1, 2018, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, with an aggregate of 84.4% of AMPS having been tendered.

Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambac, commented: “The closing of the Exchange Offer furthers our commitment to de-leveraging and simplifying our capital structure. The execution of this transaction has allowed us to capture a significant discount, will improve the quality of book value and further enhance shareholder value.”

In exchange for each $25,000 of liquidation preference (i.e., per share):

AMPS holders who tendered received from AAC Senior Surplus Notes with a total outstanding amount (including accrued and unpaid interest thereon through June 22, 2018) equal to $13,875 (the “Repurchase”). As of August 2, 2018, the total outstanding amount of these Senior Surplus Notes (including accrued interest from June 23, 2018 through August 2, 2018) was $13,953.

AMPS holders who tendered before July 17, 2018, representing 22,096 of the outstanding AMPS, received from AFG $500 in cash and 37.3076 warrants (rounded down to the nearest whole warrant) to purchase an equivalent number of shares of AFG common stock at an exercise price of $16.67 per share (the “AFG Purchase” and, together with the Repurchase, the “Purchases”).

As a result of the completion of the Purchases, Ambac:

Repurchased 22,296 AMPS with an aggregate liquidation preference of $557,400,000, including $34,650,000 in aggregate liquidation preference in the AFG Purchase; and

Captured a nominal discount of approximately $227,000,000 (a discount of approximately $252,000,000 on a fair market value basis) on $557,400,000 of the total outstanding liquidation preference of AMPS, significantly de-leveraging Ambac’s capital structure and providing for enhanced financial and strategic flexibility going forward, in addition to other material benefits. The fair market value basis was determined based on the fair value of warrants ($9.72 per warrant) and Senior Surplus Notes (92.0% of principal and interest) on August 1, 2018.

Issued, in aggregate, $212,739,997 in current principal amount of surplus notes with accrued interest thereon of $96,616,951, issued 824,307 warrants and paid $11,048,000 in cash.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a holding company whose subsidiaries, including its principal operating subsidiaries, Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”), Everspan Financial Guarantee Corp. and Ambac Assurance UK Limited (“Ambac UK”), provide financial guarantees of obligations in both the public and private sectors globally. AAC is a guarantor of public finance and structured finance obligations. Ambac’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com .

