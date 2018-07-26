Ambac Discloses Preliminary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 and Provides Other Updates in Advance of the Anticipated August 1, 2018 Expiration of the AMPS Exchange Offer

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMBC) (“Ambac”), a holding company whose subsidiaries, including Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC” or "Ambac Assurance" and together with Ambac (the "Company"), provide financial guarantees, discloses preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, in connection with the exchange offer launched for AAC’s Auction Market Preferred Shares ("AMPS") by the Company on July 3, 2018.



Our preliminary estimated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, are set forth below. Each of the line items presented represents a range of preliminary estimated unaudited financial results we expect to report for the period, which remain subject to the completion of management's and the audit committee's final reviews and other financial closing procedures. During the preparation of our consolidated financial statements and related notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, additional information may cause a change in, or require material adjustments to, certain accounting estimates and other financial information, in particular, estimates and financial information related to our investment income, net gains (losses) on derivatives, variable interest entity income (loss), losses and loss expenses (benefit), gross operating expenses and income tax provision (benefit).

Ambac's Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2018 Summary Results

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 Low High ($ in millions) (estimated) (estimated) (actual) Total Revenues $ 136 $ 158 $ 174 Total Expenses 159 137 (134 ) Pretax income (loss) (23 ) 21 308 Income tax provision (benefit) 2

(23 ) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (26 ) 44

306 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 1 3 122 Gains (losses) on foreign currency translations, net of tax (58 ) (48 ) 32 Credit risk changes in fair value option liabilities, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) 1 Changes in post retirement benefit, net of tax — — (1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (59 ) (46 ) 155 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (84 ) $ (2 ) $ 460

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding

Ambac's Preliminary Unaudited Summary Statement of Stockholders' Equity

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 Low High ($ in millions) (estimated) (estimated) (actual) Balance, beginning of period (1) $ 2,109 $ 2,109 $ 1,645 Total comprehensive income (loss) (84 ) (2 ) 460 Other 3 3 4 Balance, end of period (1) $ 2,028 $ 2,110 $ 2,109

(1) Includes $264 million of noncontrolling interest related to the outstanding AMPS at the beginning and end of each period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we expect to report net income (loss) in the range of $(26) million to $44 million as compared to net income of $306 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018, relative to the three months ended March 31, 2018, reflect the following:

Decreased total revenues primarily as a result of lower investment income, lower net gains on interest rate derivatives, and lower premiums earned partially offset by higher realized investment gains.



Investment income is expected to decrease in the second quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of a smaller investment portfolio following the rehabilitation exit transactions, which closed in February 2018 and lower yield due to a reduction in AAC-insured RMBS in the portfolio. The first quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by higher discount accretion on AAC-insured RMBS as projected cash flows were updated to incorporate the impact of the rehabilitation exit transactions.



Net gains on derivatives are expected to decrease as a result of the impact of a smaller increase in forward interest rates during the second quarter of 2018. The interest rate derivatives portfolio is positioned to benefit from rising rates as a partial economic hedge against interest rate exposure in the financial guarantee portfolio.



Premium earnings are expected to decrease in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the continued runoff of the insured portfolio and reduced volume of call activity resulting in lower accelerated earnings.



Net realized gains on investments are expected to increase primarily from AAC's sale of insured RMBS securities during the second quarter of 2018 in connection with the re-balancing of the investment portfolio.





Increased total expenses primarily due to higher losses and loss expenses and interest expense partially offset by lower operating expenses.



Losses and loss expenses are expected to be higher in the second quarter of 2018 as the first quarter of 2018 included a $288.2 million benefit in connection with the rehabilitation exit transactions. Loss and loss expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were primarily driven by adverse development related to Puerto Rico, loss expenses related to Military Housing and the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by positive development in RMBS.



Interest expense is expected to be higher in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the issuance of new secured debt issued in February 2018 in connection with the rehabilitation exit transactions.



Operating expenses are expected to be lower in the second quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2018 included significant expenses relating to the rehabilitation exit transactions and regulatory costs. The second quarter of 2018 will include expenses relating to the previously announced AMPS transaction.





Income tax provision (benefit) is expected to be impacted by the establishment of a New York City and State deferred tax asset caused by a temporary difference related to an investment held by Ambac.





The financial guarantee insurance portfolio net par amount outstanding declined 5.2% during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, to $56.5 billion from $59.6 billion at March 31, 2018. The reduction in the insured portfolio was primarily related to decreases of $1.0 billion, $0.8 billion and $1.3 billion in the public finance, structured finance and international finance sectors, respectively. The international finance sector was impacted by the strengthening of the US dollar versus the British Pound.





Adversely Classified Credits decreased by a net $0.8 billion, or 6.5% to $11.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to runoff and termination of certain RMBS transactions resulting from AAC's remediation activity.

Estimates of results are based solely on information available to us as of the date hereof and are inherently uncertain and subject to change due to a variety of business and economic risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within our control, and we undertake no obligation to update this information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the above preliminary unaudited financial information presented herein. Our estimates contained herein are forward-looking statements and may differ from actual results. See "Important Information and Forward-Looking Statements" herein.

The preliminary financial information included above has been prepared by and is the responsibility of Ambac's management. Our independent registered public accountant has not audited, reviewed, compiled or completed any procedures with respect to the preliminary unaudited financial information. Accordingly, they do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of our financial results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, these preliminary estimates as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved in any future period. Complete financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be filed in Ambac's Form 10-Q and discussed during our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

Other Developments

Special Meeting of AAC Shareholders

Concurrently with the exchange offer for the AMPS, AAC solicited proxies from the holders of the AMPS and holder of the common stock of AAC (i.e. Ambac) to vote in favor of a resolution to be passed at a special meeting of AAC’s shareholders to approve (i) for the holders of AMPS only, the purchases of the AMPS by the Company pursuant to the exchange offer (the “Purchases”) and (ii) an amendment to AAC’s Restated Articles of Incorporation to delete Section 7(c) of the Fifth Article, which provides for the purported right of holders of AMPS to elect AAC directors in certain circumstances (the “Charter Amendment” and together with the Purchases, the “Transactions”). At a special meeting of AAC shareholders held on July 18, 2018, the Transactions were duly approved. The Charter Amendment is expected to become effective on the settlement date of the Purchases.

Regulatory Approval

On July 25, 2018, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance for the State of Wisconsin ("OCI") provided all necessary regulatory approvals for AAC to consummate the exchange offer transaction.

Early Tender Results

As of July 17, 2018, the early tender deadline for the exchange offer, 85.7% of the aggregate liquidation preference of outstanding AMPS have been tendered. Certain holders have the right to a limited reduction of the amount of AMPS tendered by such holders as of the early tender deadline; provided, however that any such reduction does not result in a decrease of the final tender amount below 80.0% of the aggregate liquidation preference of outstanding AMPS.

The Segregated Account and Wisconsin Rehabilitation Proceeding

Pursuant to a stipulation among Ambac Assurance, certain military housing project companies ("MHPI Projects") and OCI, on July 3, 2018, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals vacated its order of March 13, 2018, which had stayed enforcement of an injunction issued by the Dane County, Wisconsin Circuit Court (the "Rehabilitation Court") against the MHPI Projects on February 7, 2018 as well as enforcement of Articles 6.8 and 6.13 of the Second Amended Plan of Rehabilitation against the MHPI Projects, and on July 6, 2018, the Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal by the MHPI Projects of certain orders entered by the Rehabilitation Court.

Military Housing Litigation

Monterey Bay Military Housing, LLC, et al. v. Ambac Assurance Corporation, et al. (United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Jose Division, Case No. 17-cv-04992-BLF, filed August 28, 2017). On November 13, 2017, Ambac Assurance and the other defendants filed motions to dismiss the amended complaint asserting, among other claims, civil claims against them based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”), which Plaintiffs opposed. Oral argument was held on April 12, 2018. On July 17, 2018, the court granted Ambac Assurance’s and the other defendants’ motion to dismiss without prejudice.

RMBS Litigation

Ambac Assurance Corporation and The Segregated Account of Ambac Assurance Corporation v. Countrywide Securities Corp., Countrywide Financial Corp. (a.k.a. Bank of America Home Loans) and Bank of America Corp. (Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, Case No. 651612/2010, filed on September 28, 2010) . The trial is currently scheduled to commence on February 25, 2019, and a hearing on pre-trial motions is currently scheduled for September 27, 2018.

Tolling Payment

In May 2018, Ambac executed a waiver under the intercompany tax sharing agreement pursuant to which AAC was relieved of the requirement to make the 2017 tolling payment by June 1, 2018. Ambac has also agreed to continue to defer the tolling payment for the use of net operating losses by AAC for calendar year 2017 until such time as OCI consents to the payment.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Ambac expects to release its full financial results for the second quarter of 2018 after market close on August 8, 2018 and will host a live conference call to discuss these results on August 9, 2018 at 8:30a.m. (ET). A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac’s website, http://ir.ambac.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through August 23, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International); using ID #13681829.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a holding company whose subsidiaries, including its principal operating subsidiaries, Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”), Everspan Financial Guarantee Corp. and Ambac Assurance UK Limited (“Ambac UK”), provide financial guarantees of obligations in both the public and private sectors globally. AAC is a guarantor of public finance and structured finance obligations. Ambac’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

Important Information and Forward-Looking Statements

