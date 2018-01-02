Ambarella : Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales Up 167% over 2016

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB:FPVD) announced today that it
has recorded record revenues for the third quarter and year to date over
2016.
The introduction of specialized video surveillance cameras to our
product line is a welcome addition to many of our law enforcement
customers. We will continue to add state of the art cameras to our
product line to further increase sales.
Many of our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella
chip design. All of our cameras and recording devices have FCC, IC and
CE certification. This is a must for our law enforcement customers to
help ensure the quality of our products but also to maintain the
legality of the recordings as evidence in a court of law. The added cost
we absorbed in obtaining these certifications evidence our commitment to
providing only quality products.
Paul Feldman, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are excited by the sales
increase we have seen since the introduction of surveillance video and
audio products. We expect to introduce further products in the fourth
quarter.”
The Force Protection Video cameras are rugged HD designs which many
incorporate Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and
other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier
of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Paul
Feldman at FORCE PROTECTION VIDEO EQUIPMENT or email at [email protected].
