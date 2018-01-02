Log in
AMBARELLA INC (AMBA)
Report
Ambarella : Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales Up 167% over 2016

01/02/2018 | 05:39pm CET

Introduces State of the Art Audio and Video Surveillance Equipment

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB:FPVD) announced today that it has recorded record revenues for the third quarter and year to date over 2016.

The introduction of specialized video surveillance cameras to our product line is a welcome addition to many of our law enforcement customers. We will continue to add state of the art cameras to our product line to further increase sales.

Many of our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella chip design. All of our cameras and recording devices have FCC, IC and CE certification. This is a must for our law enforcement customers to help ensure the quality of our products but also to maintain the legality of the recordings as evidence in a court of law. The added cost we absorbed in obtaining these certifications evidence our commitment to providing only quality products.

Paul Feldman, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are excited by the sales increase we have seen since the introduction of surveillance video and audio products. We expect to introduce further products in the fourth quarter.”

The Force Protection Video cameras are rugged HD designs which many incorporate Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Paul Feldman at FORCE PROTECTION VIDEO EQUIPMENT or email at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 295 M
EBIT 2018 80,2 M
Net income 2018 19,9 M
Finance 2018 391 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 124,13
P/E ratio 2019 330,99
EV / Sales 2018 5,31x
EV / Sales 2019 5,12x
Capitalization 1 957 M
Chart AMBARELLA INC
Duration : Period :
Ambarella Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AMBA | KYG037AX1015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMBARELLA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,7 $
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Ming Wang Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Zemo Yang Vice President-Operations
George W. Laplante Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Leslie D. Kohn Director & Chief Technology Officer
Andy W. Verhalen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBARELLA INC0.00%1 957
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%216 029
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 103
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%117 261
BROADCOM LIMITED0.00%104 810
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%102 932
