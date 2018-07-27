Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Ambuja Cements    AMBUJACEM   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS (AMBUJACEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ambuja Cements : LafargeHolcim restructuring, Africa troubles dent first half profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO:The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim first half profit fell 43 percent, the company said on Friday, as the world's largest cement took 300 million Swiss francs (£230.42 million) in restructuring costs from its overhaul under Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim first half profit fell 43 percent, the company said on Friday, as the world's largest cement took 300 million Swiss francs (£230.42 million) in restructuring costs from its overhaul under Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

The Zurich company said first-half net profit tumbled to 371 million Swiss francs ($373.24 million), from 651 million francs a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.7 percent to 13.27 billion francs, while the company confirmed its target of increasing net sales by 3 to 5 percent every year, and lifting its core operating profit by at least 5 percent.

Under Jenisch, who took over last September, the company has been slashing costs, announcing earlier this year it will close its head offices in Zurich and Paris and shed around 200 jobs as it aims to save 400 million annual francs by the end of first quarter of 2019.

The bulk of the restructuring is done, Chief Financial Officer Geraldine Picaud said, although she declined to say how many jobs overall had been cut as part of the programme.

LafargeHolcim, formed by a 2015 merger of France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim, has also been targeting faster growth by concentrating on fewer markets and making small acquisitions.

Jenisch said he was pleased with the sales growth, particularly the acceleration during the second quarter when sales increased by 5 percent, up from a 2.7 percent rate in the first three months of the year.

AFRICA TROUBLES

"Operational issues in some markets have been addressed and we expect to deliver increasing margins as we capture the upward trend in demand through the second half of 2018," he said.

"We had a couple of plants where I was not happy the output was not in line with market demand. We made sure we can maximise their output in the second half."

LafargeHolcim's figures were supported by strong growth in India, one of the company's largest markets, where its subsidiary Ambuja Cement this week posted a 27 percent increase in profit during the second quarter.

But losses in Africa weighed, with the regional unit reporting a loss earlier this week after being hit by higher finance charges and losses from its South African business.

Jenisch sees the Africa and Middle East region remaining tough, while adding the company would press ahead with its disposal programme where it aims to raise about 2 billion francs from selling cement plants.

"We are on track here we have done our portfolio review, we will hopefully announce something later this year," Jenisch said. "But nothing I can talk about at this time."

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBUJA CEMENTS 8.39% 224.2 End-of-day quote.-23.74%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 1.41% 48.81 Delayed Quote.-12.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBUJA CEMENTS
08:27aAMBUJA CEMENTS : LafargeHolcim restructuring, Africa troubles dent first half pr..
RE
06/27AMBUJA CEMENTS : Trailing twelve month results - ambuja cements limited
AQ
05/05AMBUJA CEMENTS : Q1 PROFIT RISES 29% TO Rs514 CRORE
AQ
05/04AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD'S Q1CY18 STANDALO : Misses Estimates
AQ
05/04AMBUJA CEMENTS : 1st quarter results
CO
04/05AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03Titan, Bajaj Finserv stocks end up on inclusion in Nifty50
AQ
03/30FE 1000 : Rankings by market cap - ambuja cements limited
AQ
03/26FE1000-INDIA'S FINEST COMPANIES 2017 : Rankings by net revenue - ambuja cements..
AQ
03/25AMBUJA CEMENTS : Trailing twelve month results - ambuja cements limited
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 19 159 M
Net income 2018 15 003 M
Finance 2018 31 279 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 30,14
P/E ratio 2019 24,81
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 414 B
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 249  INR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajay Kapur CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Bajranglal Surajmal Taparia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS-23.74%6 034
LAFARGEHOLCIM-12.41%29 624
CRH PLC0.90%29 413
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-19.89%16 567
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-9.02%16 203
ULTRATECH CEMENT-6.80%16 180
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.