AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC (AMC)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

07/24/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $0.20 per share on shares of Class A and Class B common stock, its eighteenth consecutive dividend since the Company’s initial public offering. The dividend is payable in cash on September 24, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2018.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying more plush power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and smart phone apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in 14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. In a joint partnership with The Development and Investment Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, AMC also operates AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for E-mail Alerts.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 416 M
EBIT 2018 301 M
Net income 2018 16,0 M
Debt 2018 4 362 M
Yield 2018 5,16%
P/E ratio 2018 62,93
P/E ratio 2019 23,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 2 043 M
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC2.98%2 043
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 970
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-0.75%4 085
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD7.92%2 045
KINEPOLIS GROUP-0.29%1 790
IMAX CORP (USA)-2.16%1 455
