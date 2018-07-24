AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”)
today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for
the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $0.20 per share on shares of Class A
and Class B common stock, its eighteenth consecutive dividend since the
Company’s initial public offering. The dividend is payable in cash on
September 24, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2018.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens
across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying more plush power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and smart phone apps; offering
premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content
including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC
operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top
markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25
largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three
markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in
14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland,
Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. In a joint
partnership with The Development and Investment Entertainment Company, a
subsidiary of The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, AMC also
operates AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com
