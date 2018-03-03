FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
on behalf of purchasers of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC)
(“AMC” or the “Company”) securities during the period between December
20, 2016 and August 1, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including
purchasers in the Company’s secondary public offering on or about
February 8, 2017. Investors who wish to become proactively involved in
the litigation have until March 13, 2018 to seek appointment as lead
plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in AMC securities during the
Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the
defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the SPO and during
the Class Period that the Company’s Carmike Cinemas, Inc.’s (“Carmike”)
operations had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial
underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its
theaters, that Carmike had experienced a significant loss in market
share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated
and upgraded their theaters, that AMC was able to retain only a very
small number of Carmike’s loyalty program members after the Carmike
acquisition, and that these issues were then having a material adverse
effect on Carmike’s operations and theater attendance.
According to the complaint, following an August 1, 2017 announcement of
its preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, the value of AMC
shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in AMC
securities purchased on or after December 20, 2016 and held through the
revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class
Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability
to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you,
please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005741/en/