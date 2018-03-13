Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC (AMC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:00pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 13, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMC) securities between December 20, 2016 and August 1, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AMC investors have until March 13, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their AMC investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On August 1, 2017, AMC announced disappointing preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, estimating a second quarter net loss of approximately $178.5 to $174.5 million, and a 2017 fiscal year net loss between $150 and $125 million. On this news, shares of AMC fell nearly 27% to close at $15.20 on August 2, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carmike’s operations had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters; (ii) Carmike had experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters; (iii) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike's loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition; (iv) these issues were then having a material adverse effect on Carmike's operations and theater attendance; and (v) as a result of Defendants' false statements and/or omissions, the price of AMC common shares was artificially inflated during the Class Period.

If you purchased shares of AMC during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 13, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
11:00pMARCH 13TH DEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors..
BU
04:41pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
04:17pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Gro..
AC
01:18pAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Honey Creek 8 closes its doors
AQ
03/12AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
03/12AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Gro..
AC
03/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline i..
BU
03/12AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : AMC The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Inv..
AC
03/12AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in March Investor Conference
BU
03/10AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : MARCH 13 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:34pMovie theater stocks track lower 
03/09After A Cyclically-Driven Downturn In 2017, A Box Office Rebound In 2018 Will.. 
03/09Disney movies expected to top box office again 
03/05U.S. box office roars in 2018 
03/03Black Panther Pushes AMC Past Top-Line Expectations In Q4 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 336 M
EBIT 2018 247 M
Net income 2018 12,5 M
Debt 2018 4 638 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 94,58
P/E ratio 2019 22,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 2 025 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | AMC | US00165C1045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lin Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-Operations
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC3.64%2 025
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 658
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.18.87%4 819
CULTURAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.88%4 816
KINEPOLIS GROUP4.02%1 953
CINEPLEX INC-17.03%1 553
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.