Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) ("AMC" or the "Company") and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased AMC common stock between December 20, 2016 and August 1, 2017, or if you purchased AMC stock in the Company's secondary public offering ("SPO"), held on or about February 8, 2017, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for additional information.

Through its subsidiaries, AMC provides theatrical exhibition services, including movie theaters in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts regarding AMC's business and prospects, particularly related to AMC's acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc. ("Carmike") in December 2016 and international businesses in November 2016. As a result of these false statements and/or omissions, the price of AMC common shares was artificially inflated.

On August 1, 2017, after market hours, AMC announced disappointing preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, estimating a second quarter net loss of about $178.5 to $174.5 million and a 2017 net loss between $150 and $125 million.

On this news, AMC stock dropped about 27% to close at $15.20 on August 2, 2017.

What You Can Do

If you purchased AMC stock between December 20, 2016 and August 1, 2017, inclusive, including in the SPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at [email protected]. Investors have until March 13, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

