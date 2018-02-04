The Klein Law Firm : Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE:AMC) who purchased shares between December
20, 2016 and August 1, 2017. The action, which was filed in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,
alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period,
defendants failed to disclose that (1) Carmike’s operations had been
experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a
protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters; (2) Carmike had
experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons
migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters;
(3) AMC was able to retain only a small number of Carmike’s loyalty
program members after the Carmike acquisition; and (4) these issues were
having a material adverse effect on Carmike’s operations and theater
attendance.
Shareholders have until March 13, 2018 to petition the court for
lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not
require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent
class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
