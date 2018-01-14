Log in
AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX)
AMC : COMPLETE FIRST SEASON OF AMC’S GLOBAL ORGANIZED CRIME THRILLER, “MCMAFIA,” TO DEBUT ON AMC PREMIERE

01/14/2018 | 01:24am CET

ALL EPISODES AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING SERIES' NETWORK PREMIERE ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 10:00 PM PT/ET

PASADENA, CA - January 13, 2018 - AMC announced today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour that the complete first season of its international organized crime thriller, 'McMafia,' will debut on AMC Premiere, an upgrade option offering real-time, commercial-free viewing of the network's original series. AMC Premiere subscribers will have exclusive access, to all eight one-hour episodes, immediately following the series' premiere on AMC on Monday, February 26 at 10:00 PM PT/ET. AMC Premiere will be the only place where U.S. viewers will be able to watch the series in its entirety timed to its linear premiere on AMC.

Launched in 2017, AMC Premiere offers subscribers a premium viewing experience featuring commercial-free viewing of in-season original series, exclusive and first-look content, curated movies and other benefits. Available to Comcast Xfinity TV customers, AMC Premiere can be added to their video package for $4.99.

'AMC Premiere is about serving the fans and providing an elevated expression of AMC for those who want that option. Making this season of 'McMafia' available in its entirety, timed to the linear premiere on AMC, is a great way to execute on that promise,' said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. 'Launched recently in the UK to enormous critical acclaim and with palpable cultural relevance, 'McMafia' is a show that comes along at exactly the right moment - it is timely, enormously entertaining and perfectly suited to fans looking for the next great show to watch on AMC and AMC Premiere.'

AMC's groundbreaking new international thriller 'McMafia' is an eight-part series created by Hossein Amini (The Snowman, Our Kind of Traitor) and James Watkins (Black Mirror, The Take) and inspired by Misha Glenny's best-selling book of the same name. The series charts Alex Godman's (James Norton) journey as he is drawn deeper and deeper into the world of organized crime. As the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history, Alex has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance). But when his family's past returns to threaten them, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves. What starts out as a story of survival and revenge becomes an epic tale of a man's struggle against the lures of corruption in the modern world and himself.

The series also stars David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum, Good Night, and Good Luck), Faye Marsay (Love Nina, Game of Thrones), Aleksey Serebryakov (The Method, Leviathan) and Maria Shukshina (Yolki 3, Terrorist Ivanona).

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with 'Mad Men' in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before 'Breaking Bad' won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series 'The Walking Dead' is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC's other current original drama series include 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Into the Badlands,' 'Humans,' 'Preacher,' 'The Son' and the forthcoming 'Dietland,' 'The Terror,' 'Lodge 49,' and 'McMafia.' AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like 'Talking Dead,' 'Talking With Chris Hardwick,' 'Comic Book Men' and 'Ride with Norman Reedus.' AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

Contact:

Maya Brooks
310-998-9321
[email protected]

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 00:24:01 UTC.

