AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX)
Report
AMC : SUNDANCE TV RENEWS “LIAR,” STARRING JOANNE FROGGATT AND IOAN GRUFFUDD, FOR SEASON TWO

01/14/2018 | 01:24am CET

Modern-Day Psychological Thriller Created By Brothers Harry And Jack Williams Returns With New Episodes in 2019

PASADENA, CA - January 13, 2018 - SundanceTV announced today that it has picked up the acclaimed modern day psychological thriller 'Liar' for a second season. Golden Globe®-winner Joanne Froggatt ('Downton Abbey') and BAFTA's Sian Phillips Award recipient Ioan Gruffudd(Fantastic Four) will both return for season two of 'Liar,' which will once again be written and executive produced by series creators Jack Williams and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures ('The Missing,' 'Fleabag') and co-produced with ITV and all3media International.

Season one of 'Liar' is available now on Sundance Now, AMC Networks' premium streaming service. In season one, Froggatt portrayed Laura Nielson, a bright and dedicated teacher, and Gruffudd played Andrew Earlham, a renowned surgeon whose son is a student at Laura's school. After the two go on what seems at first as an innocent date, a series of volatile accusations upend both of their lives. Throughout the tense and gripping first season, secrets and lies slowly unravel to show that everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself.

''Liar' is a series that epitomizes our strategy of partnering with absolutely first-rate talent, and it does not get better than our dream cast of Joanne and Ioan, along with the esteemed and talented Jack and Harry Williams,' said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now. 'After a roller-coaster first season which leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, we are excited to bring the series back to SundanceTV to further unravel the mystery.'

'We are pleased that this story will return for its final chapter, and we can't wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan,' said Jack and Harry Williams.

About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford's mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundance.tv, on demand and mobile.

# # #

Contact:

Sarah Chaikin
646-740-5652
[email protected]

Denielle Webb
646-564-7737
[email protected]

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 00:24:01 UTC.

