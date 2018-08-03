Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Amcor Limited    AMC   AU000000AMC4

AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amcor : Australia-Listed Amcor Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

By Dana Mattioli and Ben Dummett

Breaking News...

Amcor Ltd. is in advanced talks to acquire packaging company Bemis Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the potential deal couldn't be learned, but on Friday morning Bemis, based in Neenah, Wis., had a market value of $4.2 billion. Given a typical takeover premium, an acquisition could value the company at more than $5 billion.

Amcor and Bemis could announce a deal next week assuming the talks don't fall apart at the last minute, which is still possible, the people said.

Bemis makes flexible packaging for healthcare companies and consumer packaged goods providers like Kraft Heinz Co. Globally, it employs around 16,000. Amcor makes packaging and wrapping for products such as disposable drinks and condiments. It has a market value equivalent to about $13 billion. The company has its corporate headquarters in Zurich and head office in Australia.

(More to Come)

Write to Dana Mattioli at [email protected] and Ben Dummett at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMCOR LIMITED 0.26% 15.28 End-of-day quote.-1.17%
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. 12.03% 51.73 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMCOR LIMITED
05:18pAMCOR : Australia-Listed Amcor Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis
DJ
07/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Phil Sharp to join Bayer UK & Ireland
AQ
07/05AMCOR : Names Aluisio Ragazzi Fonseca Vice President of South America Flexibles ..
BU
06/29AMCOR : Approval of Subzone Status; Amcor Flexibles LLC; Shelbyville, Kentucky
AQ
06/12AMCOR : invest in new technologies for healthcare-packaging
AQ
05/28AMCOR : Nathalie Ahlström appointed MD of Fazer Confectionery
AQ
05/17ORORA : Bottling Innovation
AQ
05/09AMCOR : Five ways indulgent eating is changing the look and feel of yoghurt and ..
AQ
05/07AMCOR : CEO, Mr Ron Delia today delivered a presentation at the Macquarie Austra..
AQ
05/06AMCOR : Foreign-Trade Zone 29--Louisville, Kentucky; Application for Subzone; Am..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/19SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING : The Next Recycling Trend And How To Profit From It 
02/12Amcor Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/04Invesco International Growth Fund A (AIIEX) December Summary 
2017Will Bemis Sell Itself? 
2017NY POST : Bemis hires bankers for potential sale 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 400 M
EBIT 2018 1 125 M
Net income 2018 728 M
Debt 2018 3 997 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 17,84
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 13 066 M
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Stephen Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED-1.17%13 066
BALL CORPORATION3.91%13 736
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-2.17%9 984
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.17%8 995
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-12.92%7 030
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-21.07%6 017
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.