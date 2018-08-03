Amcor : Australia-Listed Amcor Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

By Dana Mattioli and Ben Dummett

Breaking News...

Amcor Ltd. is in advanced talks to acquire packaging company Bemis Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the potential deal couldn't be learned, but on Friday morning Bemis, based in Neenah, Wis., had a market value of $4.2 billion. Given a typical takeover premium, an acquisition could value the company at more than $5 billion.

Amcor and Bemis could announce a deal next week assuming the talks don't fall apart at the last minute, which is still possible, the people said.

Bemis makes flexible packaging for healthcare companies and consumer packaged goods providers like Kraft Heinz Co. Globally, it employs around 16,000. Amcor makes packaging and wrapping for products such as disposable drinks and condiments. It has a market value equivalent to about $13 billion. The company has its corporate headquarters in Zurich and head office in Australia.

(More to Come)

Write to Dana Mattioli at [email protected] and Ben Dummett at [email protected]