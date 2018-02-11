Log in
AMCOR LIMITED (AMC)
  Report  
Amcor Tempers Outlook Despite 15% Half-Year Profit Rise

02/11/2018 | 10:49pm CET
   By David Winning

SYDNEY--Packaging company Amcor Ltd. (>> Amcor Limited) said its half-year profit rose by 15%, even as it battles headwinds that include higher raw material costs and weak demand for plastic bottles in North America.

Amcor reported a net profit of US$329.7 million for the six months through December, up from US$286.6 million a year earlier. Directors declared an interim dividend of 21.0 US cents, up 7.7% from 19.5 US cents a year ago.

Amcor has raised product prices and flexed capacity to counter a rise in raw material costs since the start of the fiscal year and offset ongoing weakness in many emerging markets in Asia and Russia. Higher raw-material costs reduced pretax profits in its Flexibles business, which accounts for about two-thirds of sales, by US$20 million in the half.

In its Rigid Plastics business, Amcor has also grappled with falling beverages volumes in North America. It didn't identify problems with specific customers, but analysts have noted that PepsiCo. in particular ran down stocks following a period of weak sales heading into the U.S. winter.

Still, Chief Executive Ron Delia said the half-year result "demonstrated the resilience and agility of Amcor in the context of short-term industry challenges related to raw material cost increases, weak volumes in one Rigid Plastics segment and mixed conditions in emerging markets."

"Looking ahead, we expect another year of earnings growth in constant currency terms," he added.

Amcor now expects modest annual profit growth in the flexible-packaging business and a flat performance in rigid plastics. It had previously targeted mid-single digit growth in annual net profit, once the impact of currency swings was stripped out.

Doubts around Amcor's ability to achieve its annual profit guidance have weighed on the company's stock, which is down about 6% over the past 12 months while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index is higher on year.

Investors have also become skittish about the potential for a dilutive capital raising if Amcor decides to pursue a major acquisition, despite its recent track record of mostly small deals.

In September, the company responded to speculation that it may bid for U.S. plastic food packaging company Bemis Co. (>> Bemis Company, Inc.) by stating that it "continually reviewing opportunities to improve shareholder value and, as part of that process, regularly assesses a range of strategic options."

Write to David Winning at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 709 M
EBIT 2018 1 187 M
Net income 2018 768 M
Debt 2018 3 895 M
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 17,09
P/E ratio 2019 15,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 12 883 M
Chart AMCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amcor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AMC | AU000000AMC4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Delia Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graeme Richard Liebelt Chairman
Michael John Casamento Chief Financial Officer
Armin Meyer Deputy Chairman
Karen Jane Guerra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMCOR LIMITED-7.26%12 883
BALL CORPORATION1.56%13 257
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-3.56%9 752
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-4.34%7 750
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-13.55%7 688
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-7.20%6 864
