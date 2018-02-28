Amdocs Limited : Wired News – Amdocs Announces Agreement with AWS; Launches Shared Spectrum Services for the CBRS

Stock Monitor: EVERTEC Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Amdocs stated that, along with AWS, it will provide several initiatives to cater the CSP systems running on the cloud, with over 60% of the systems running on hybrid architectures. The migration of Amdocs' Business Support Systems and third-party legacy environments into an optimized, hybrid cloud operational environment, would help the Company to enable and support CSPs as they deploy and migrate to new and existing Amdocs products to AWS. The Company's Managed Service Provider practice would further help CSPs modernize and drive low-tech operations on an efficient and outsourced basis, inclusive of highly-secure and reliable AWS technologies. This practice, according to Amdocs, would leverage its certification distinction as an AWS Advanced Technology Provider Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The agreement would further help CSPs test new offerings, consumer uptake, and disruptive business models for faster time to market and greater business agility. The Company further added that the use of cutting-edge technologies coupled with open source, hyper-scale systems, and elastic network scaling, would eventually help create AWS cloud-native environments.

Amdocs views this collaboration with AWS as a step to accelerate its customers' cloud journeys, while strengthening its own cloud capabilities. The Company stated that it leverages a carrier-grade, micro-services design paradigm to harness the dynamic scaling and deployment power of AWS cloud, and would offer the opportunity to leverage the services to its customers.

The Amdocs strategic program represented an expansion of the existing relationship between the two Companies. AWS and Amdocs have been working together for several years to support communication and media Companies in their transition to the Cloud. In November 2016, Amdocs achieved AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Competency Partner Status, demonstrating its technical proficiency and customer success in the IoT connected home specialized solution area.

Company Growth Prospects

In addition to the collaboration with AWS, Amdocs announced on February 26, 2018, that it would introduce its Shared Spectrum Service for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The Company previously received conditional approval from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as a CBRS Spectrum Access System (SAS) Administrator; post which, it has entered into the wave 1 of the compliance testing process. The Amdocs Shared Spectrum Service for CBRS would deliver a number of services to operators, including radio frequency channel allocation and interference protection, to promote the development of innovative new wireless broadband, 4G, and 5G services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Amdocs' stock marginally fell 0.60%, ending the trading session at $66.40.

Volume traded for the day: 520.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month ? up 2.22%; previous six-month period ? up 4.63%; past twelve-month period ? up 9.21%; and year-to-date - up 1.41%

After yesterday's close, Amdocs' market cap was at $9.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

