AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX)
Amdocs Limited : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-73DDF2C2B613F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 995 M
EBIT 2018 688 M
Net income 2018 441 M
Finance 2018 229 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 21,09
P/E ratio 2019 19,61
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 9 848 M
Chart AMDOCS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amdocs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMDOCS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 74,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eli Gelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Minicucci Chairman
Rajat Raheja President-India Operations
Adrian David Edmund Gardner Independent Director
James S. Kahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMDOCS LIMITED3.12%9 848
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
