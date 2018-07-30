Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amdocs leads ETSI and ONAP compliancy for VNF onboarding automation tools to accelerate NFV ecosystem

07/30/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it is driving the industry’s specification efforts to create a standard virtual network function (VNF) packaging format that will enable the automation of VNF onboarding and acceptance testing. This standardization will allow VNFs to be interoperable with independently developed network functions virtualization (NFV) management and orchestration systems, thereby providing a major boost to NFV adoption.

As a leading member of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Amdocs has taken a key role in progressing NFV in the market with the aim of converging on a common approach to describing VNFs, automation tool chains and integration strategy. As a founding platinum member of the Linux Foundation’s Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Amdocs will also take a leading role in the Linux Foundation’s newly created working group responsible for the standardization of VNF packages, their validation testing and compliance certification. Amdocs will drive industry collaboration by standardizing and templating systems to streamline and automate VNF onboarding, integration and lifecycle management processes based on both ETSI and ONAP NFV specifications.

Currently, the complexity associated with onboarding VNFs is a major disincentive to NFV adoption. A recent Analysys Mason research report[1] notes that “poor standardization for VNF modelling and packaging, and the lack of tools for codifying the onboarding and lifecycle automation routines are slowing NFV adoption.”

“Amdocs taking the lead in the ETSI NFV working groups to drive standardization of VNF onboarding is great news for the industry,” said Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason. “Standardization of VNF definition, packaging, and data model specification for VNF descriptors is a subject that must be tackled urgently. The success of these initiatives will accelerate the operationalization of NFV by delivering standardized VNFs to service providers, ultimately enabling the CSPs to rapidly design and deliver NFV based services to their customers.”

“As an industry pioneer in the domain of NFV, and a major ONAP open source code contributor, Amdocs is committed to standardizing the VNF packaging format,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Technology. “Standardization will reduce barriers, simplify and shorten service provider VNF onboarding and adoption and reduce implementation time and complexity as well as lower overall costs for all stakeholders. It will also enable automatic execution of VNF onboarding and acceptance testing, and allow VNFs to be interoperable.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 filed on December 11, 2017 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 12 and May 21, 2018.

Media Contacts:

Shashi Shekhar Pandey
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +91 7838291362
E-mail: [email protected]

Paul Campbell
Babel PR for Amdocs
Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552
E-Mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

1Analysys Mason research short report, ‘VNF onboarding and lifecycle management: vital considerations to accelerate NFV adoption’ by Anil Rao and Caroline Chappell, April 2018

© GlobeNewswire 2018
