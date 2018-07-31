Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amedisys Inc    AMED

AMEDISYS INC (AMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amedisys : Q2 2018 Amedisys, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:32am CEST
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET
Q2 2018 Amedisys, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
Event Details:
No details are available for this event.
Dial:
(877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free)
(412) 902-1028 (Toll)

Webcast

Disclaimer

Amedisys Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEDISYS INC
06:32aAMEDISYS : Q2 2018 Amedisys, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/18AMEDISYS : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
AQ
07/13AMEDISYS : Integrace Bayleigh Chase and Amedisys of Cambridge announce preferred..
AQ
07/03AMEDISYS : Baton Rouge's Amedisys hikes borrowing capacity for 'acquisition oppo..
AQ
07/02AMEDISYS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
07/02Amedisys Announces New $550 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility
GL
06/12AMEDISYS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
06/07AMEDISYS : CMS Rating for Amedisys Home Health Rises to 32 Percent Above the Nat..
AQ
06/07AMEDISYS : CMS Rating for Amedisys Home Health Rises to 32 Percent Above the Nat..
AQ
06/07AMEDISYS : affiliate acquires Knoxville, Tenn., personal care company
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/02Amedisys announces new $550M senior secured credit facility 
06/04Amedisys buying back half of KKR's stake 
05/12Amedisys' (AMED) CEO Paul Kusserow on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
05/08AMEDISYS Inc 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 632 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 105 M
Finance 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,05
P/E ratio 2019 27,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 3 284 M
Chart AMEDISYS INC
Duration : Period :
Amedisys Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEDISYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 85,9 $
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. K. Kusserow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald A. Washburn Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Gerard Chief Operating Officer
Scott G. Ginn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael North Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEDISYS INC77.27%3 284
METLIFECARE LIMITED--.--%897
NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD-11.32%845
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION87.64%785
TSUKUI CORP-3.61%653
ESTIA HEALTH LTD-6.88%627
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.