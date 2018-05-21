AmeraMex International Names Hope Dilbeck-Stone as Chief Financial Officer

CHICO, Calif., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and tactical military vehicles, announced the appointment of Hope Dilbeck-Stone as Chief Financial Officer effective June 4, 2018. Reporting directly to CEO Lee Hamre, Stone will be responsible for all financial aspects of the Company including accounting oversight, financial reporting and analysis and budgeting. She will be the point of contact for all outside accounting and advisory firms. Stone will replace Tracie Hannick who has tendered her letter of resignation.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, “On behalf of the Board and everyone at the Company, I would like to thank Tracie for her dedication to the Company and her many contributions during her tenure as CFO—we wish her continued success. I appreciate her assisting the company, on an as-needed basis, to ensure a smooth transition. “

Hamre continued, “We are pleased to welcome Hope as our new CFO. Her 20 years of accounting experience will be a powerful asset as we finish up the audit and become a fully reporting company. Her versatility, deep breadth and history of financial leadership will be leveraged to assist management and the board to lead our company to continued success.”

Before joining AmeraMex International, Stone was controller and acting CFO at Digital Path, Inc., where she managed all financial initiatives, developed accounting policies and procedures, prepared financial reports, participated in organizational planning and coordinated financial audits with outside auditors. Prior to joining Digital Path, Inc., Stone was controller and human resource manager for Moana Nursery where she managed a 10-person accounting team in all accounting functions. Additionally, she oversaw special projects and handled all HR duties.

Before joining Moana Nursery, Stone held the position of controller and HR manager at ISU Stetson-Beemer Insurance where she handled all accounting and tax matters including preparation of financial reports for quarterly review and yearly audit. She also participated in financial strategic planning and handled all HR and employee benefit duties for the 80-person company.

Stone resides in Durham, CA and holds Bachelor of Finance from Tennessee Baptist College, Cookeville, TN and an MBA from the University of Devonshire, Reno, NV.

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

