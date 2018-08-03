Ameren : Corporation to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/03/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-146BC3607F549.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 200 M
EBIT 2018 1 329 M
Net income 2018 746 M
Debt 2018 9 267 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 20,25
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
EV / Sales 2018 3,91x
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 14 951 M
Chart AMEREN
Duration : Period :
Ameren Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary P. Heger Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Gayle P. W. Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN4.02%14 951
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.22%44 631
ENGIE-6.24%38 224
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.71%34 553
SEMPRA ENERGY8.52%30 349
ORSTED15.23%25 375
