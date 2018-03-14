Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ameren : Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting

03/14/2018 | 07:03pm CET

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is participating in a voluntary industry initiative, coordinated by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), to provide electric industry investors with more uniform and consistent environmental, social, governance and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) metrics. The result of the initiative, EEI's pilot ESG/sustainability reporting template, will supplement Ameren's already substantial reporting on these issues, including its annual Corporate Social Responsibility report. Ameren's initial report using the pilot template is now available under the Environmental, Social and Governance section at AmerenInvestors.com.  

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

"This voluntary effort will provide investors and stakeholders with ESG information that is more consistent across the electric utility sector in terms of accessibility, content and timing," said Bruce Steinke, vice president of finance and chief accounting officer for Ameren. "We believe this report will complement our current corporate social responsibility efforts in a more detailed manner relevant to financial stakeholders."

Ameren was a member of the steering committee that helped lead the EEI ESG/sustainability reporting effort. A working group comprised of members of the financial community and electric company officials from various disciplines helped EEI develop the pilot framework over a period of 18 months. The framework includes both qualitative information, including ESG/sustainability governance and strategy, and quantitative information, including portfolio data, emissions, and human and natural resources. The program is expected to expand to additional electric industry participants later this year.  

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of nearly 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-part-of-industry-initiative-to-enhance-esgsustainability-reporting-300614072.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
