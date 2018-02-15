Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Berkshire buys Teva, feels IBM blues as Apple becomes top investment

02/15/2018
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walking by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (>> Berkshire Hathaway) on Wednesday disclosed a new stake in generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (>> Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited) and said it bought more shares of Apple Inc (>> Apple), which surpassed Wells Fargo & Co (>> Wells Fargo) as its largest common stock investment.

Berkshire also nearly completed its yearlong exit from International Business Machines Corp (>> International Business Machines Corporation), selling more than 94 percent of what was left from an investment Buffett has admitted was not among his best.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31, Berkshire reported owning about 18.9 million Teva American depositary receipts, worth about $358 million.

Teva shares rose more than 10 percent after market hours, reflecting what investors perceive as Berkshire's seal of approval for the Israeli drugmaker.

Last month, Berkshire said it would work with Amazon.com Inc (>> Amazon.com) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) to create their own healthcare company. Other healthcare stocks fell on that news.

"The intimidation, bullying and misery facing the healthcare industry has created bargains," said Bill Smead, who oversees $2.3 billion, including $130 million in Berkshire stock, at Smead Capital Management Inc in Seattle.

Teva and Berkshire declined to comment.

Wednesday's filing details investments made by Buffett and his investment deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, though it does not say who bought what. Combs and Weschler are generally responsible for Berkshire's smaller investments.

Berkshire's Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares worth $28 billion. That was just above the reported $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo.

Berkshire may have funded the Apple purchases by selling roughly $5 billion of IBM stock, reducing that stake to just 2.05 million shares worth about $314 million.

Buffett began selling IBM in the first quarter of 2017, and has admitted he did not value the company as highly as when he began buying six years earlier.

Berkshire at one time owned roughly 81 million IBM shares, for which it paid about $13.8 billion. Berkshire was close to break-even on IBM when the selling began.

Berkshire on Wednesday also reported higher stakes in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (>> Bank of New York Mellon (The)), Monsanto Co (>> Monsanto) and US Bancorp (>> US Bancorp), and lower stakes in American Airlines Group Inc (>> American Airlines Group), General Motors Co (>> General Motors Corporation), France's Sanofi SA (>> Sanofi) and Wells Fargo.

On Tuesday, Berkshire agreed to sell more than 43 percent of another big holding, Phillips 66 (>> Phillips 66), back to the oil refiner for $3.3 billion. It plans to remain a long-term shareholder.

Buffett will provide more detail about Berkshire's investments and its more than 90 operating businesses in his annual shareholders letter, slated for release on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 955 M
EBIT 2018 4 278 M
Net income 2018 2 610 M
Debt 2018 20 182 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 8,79
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 24 341 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | AAL | US02376R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,2 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.73%24 341
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-13.20%33 710
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-1.05%4 289
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY5.69%2 630
SPICEJET LIMITED--.--%1 386
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%916
