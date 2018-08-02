Log in
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
AMERICAN CAMPUS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/23AMERICAN CAMPUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23AMERICAN CAMPUS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
American Campus Communities : Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/02/2018

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on August 1, 2018 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock, payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2018.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the heading “Risk Factors” and under the heading “Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our expected 2018 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 826 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 120 M
Debt 2018 2 636 M
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 47,52
P/E ratio 2019 58,93
EV / Sales 2018 9,93x
EV / Sales 2019 9,62x
Capitalization 5 564 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Bayless Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Clarence Hopke President
Edward Lowenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Beese Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel B. Perry CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.0.54%5 564
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.60%24 322
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-0.87%23 795
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-0.38%15 442
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY0.22%11 226
UDR INC.-0.10%9 915
