American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. : Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2017

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) (“ACSF” or the
“Company”) announced today the 2017 tax treatment for the Company’s
common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 02504D108). This information was
posted to the ACSF website on January 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Distribution
Rate per Share
|
|
Total Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
|
Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
|
|
Nondividend
Distributions
|
|
Interest
Related
Dividends
|
Form 1099-DIV
|
|
Boxes (1a + 2a + 3)
|
|
Box 1a
|
|
Box 1b
|
|
Box 2a
|
|
Box 3
|
|
See Footnote (1)
|
12/22/2017
|
|
1/4/2018
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/24/2017
|
|
12/5/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10/23/2017
|
|
11/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/22/2017
|
|
10/4/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8/24/2017
|
|
9/5/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/24/2017
|
|
8/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/23/2017
|
|
7/6/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/24/2017
|
|
6/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/20/2017
|
|
5/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/23/2017
|
|
4/4/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2/17/2017
|
|
3/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/23/2017
|
|
2/2/2017
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
$0.097000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$1.164000
|
|
$1.164000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.0528%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The Company hereby designates the above percentages of each of the
total dividends by payment date as Interest-Related dividends in
accordance with IRC Section 871(k).
ACSF must make certain distributions of its taxable income in order to
maintain its tax status as a regulated investment company for income tax
purposes. Investors can refer to ACSF's most recent report on SEC Form
10-Q for more information about its tax status.
This press release is not intended to constitute tax, legal, investment,
or other professional advice. This is general information and should not
be relied upon for tax purposes. Shareholders should consult their tax
advisor for tax guidance pertinent to specific facts and circumstances.
About American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd.
American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACSF) is a diversified
closed-end investment management company that invests primarily in
senior first lien and second lien floating rate loans to large-market
U.S. based companies and in debt and equity tranches of collateralized
loan obligations collateralized by senior floating rate loans. The
Company has elected to be treated as a business development company
under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company is
externally managed by Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. For further
information, please refer to www.ACSF.com.
About Ivy Hill Asset Management L.P.
Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. (“IHAM”), a wholly owned portfolio
company of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), is an SEC-registered
investment adviser, comprised of an experienced team of investment
professionals focused on investing in and managing primarily middle
market senior secured assets through structured investment vehicles and
managed accounts. As of September 30, 2017, IHAM had total assets under
management of approximately $4.2 billion across 22 vehicles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and statements.
Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and
projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations,
plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify
forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly
to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such
as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,”
“believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future”
and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any
discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial
performance or other events. Forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of performance or results, and involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control),
assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or events to
differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking
statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects
from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed
discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is
contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this
press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The
Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments
or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
