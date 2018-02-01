American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. : Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2017

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) (“ACSF” or the “Company”) announced today the 2017 tax treatment for the Company’s common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 02504D108). This information was posted to the ACSF website on January 31, 2018.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution

Rate per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Total Capital

Gain

Distribution Nondividend

Distributions Interest

Related

Dividends Form 1099-DIV Boxes (1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 See Footnote (1) 12/22/2017 1/4/2018 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 11/24/2017 12/5/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 10/23/2017 11/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 9/22/2017 10/4/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 8/24/2017 9/5/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 7/24/2017 8/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 6/23/2017 7/6/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 5/24/2017 6/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 4/20/2017 5/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 3/23/2017 4/4/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 2/17/2017 3/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% 1/23/2017 2/2/2017 $0.097000 $0.097000 - - - 65.0528% Total $1.164000 $1.164000 65.0528%

(1) The Company hereby designates the above percentages of each of the total dividends by payment date as Interest-Related dividends in accordance with IRC Section 871(k).

ACSF must make certain distributions of its taxable income in order to maintain its tax status as a regulated investment company for income tax purposes. Investors can refer to ACSF's most recent report on SEC Form 10-Q for more information about its tax status.

This press release is not intended to constitute tax, legal, investment, or other professional advice. This is general information and should not be relied upon for tax purposes. Shareholders should consult their tax advisor for tax guidance pertinent to specific facts and circumstances.

About American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd.

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACSF) is a diversified closed-end investment management company that invests primarily in senior first lien and second lien floating rate loans to large-market U.S. based companies and in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations collateralized by senior floating rate loans. The Company has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company is externally managed by Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. For further information, please refer to www.ACSF.com.

About Ivy Hill Asset Management L.P.

Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P. (“IHAM”), a wholly owned portfolio company of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), is an SEC-registered investment adviser, comprised of an experienced team of investment professionals focused on investing in and managing primarily middle market senior secured assets through structured investment vehicles and managed accounts. As of September 30, 2017, IHAM had total assets under management of approximately $4.2 billion across 22 vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control), assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

