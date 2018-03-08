American Eagle Outfitters : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales

Comp Sales Rise 8% in Fourth Quarter and 4% in Fiscal Year

Strong Start to Spring Season

Raises Quarterly Dividend 10%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) today reported EPS for the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2018 of $0.52, compared to $0.30 for the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2017. For the same periods, adjusted EPS was $0.44, which excludes $0.08 of tax benefit discussed below. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.39 last year, which excluded $0.09 of charges. Adjusted EPS for the quarter increased 13% compared to last year.

For the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018, the company reported EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.16 for the 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017. For the same periods, adjusted EPS of $1.16 excludes $0.08 of tax benefit discussed below, and $0.11 of restructuring and related charges. This compares to adjusted EPS of $1.25 last year, which excluded $0.09 of charges. The EPS figures refer to diluted earnings per share.

Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased that we ended 2017 with a strong quarter, achieving record sales and an EPS increase over last year. In the fourth quarter we saw an acceleration in sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth that was on the high end of our guidance. The digital business continued its exceptional growth, rising over 20% in the quarter, and we were encouraged with improved brick and mortar trends, delivering positive sales comps in both American Eagle and Aerie stores.”

“Looking ahead to 2018, our brands are well‐positioned for growth. American Eagle is a true leader in specialty apparel, with one of the strongest jeans brands in the market, and Aerie is one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands. We started the spring season with positive momentum, positioning us well for strong results in 2018. The dividend increase we announced today reflects confidence in our business, strong free cash flow and our continued commitment to delivering returns to shareholders,” Schottenstein continued.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Total net revenue for the 14 weeks increased 12% to $1.23 billion compared to $1.10 billion for the 13 week period last year. The 53 rd week provided an additional $43 million of sales.

The 53 week provided an additional $43 million of sales. Consolidated comparable sales for the 14 weeks increased 8% over the comparable 14 week period last year.

Gross profit increased to $425 million from $389 million. The gross margin rate decreased 80 basis points to 34.6% of revenue compared to 35.4% last year. The reduction in margin rate reflects higher promotional activity. Additionally, increased shipping costs and higher compensation were offset by rent leverage.

Selling, general and administrative expense of $264 million leveraged 60 basis points to 21.5% as a rate to revenue. Increased store salaries, due to a strong holiday season and the extra week, and higher incentive compensation drove the dollar increase from $242 million last year.

Operating income of $116 million includes $2 million of restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income increased 10% to $118 million from $107 million last year, deleveraging 20 basis points to 9.6% as a rate to revenue.

Adjusted EPS of $0.44 increased 13% compared to adjusted EPS of $0.39 last year.

Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Total net revenue for the 53 weeks increased 5% to $3.80 billion compared to $3.61 billion for the 52 week period last year.

Consolidated comparable sales for the 53 weeks increased 4% over the comparable 53 week period last year.

Gross profit was up slightly to $1.37 billion, or 36.1% as a rate to revenue. Excluding $2 million of restructuring charges, adjusted gross profit as a rate to revenue was 36.2% and deleveraged 170 basis points to last year. The reduction in margin rate was primarily due to higher promotional activity. Additionally, increased delivery to support a strong digital business was offset by rent leverage.

Selling, general and administrative expense of $880 million leveraged 60 basis points to 23.2% as a rate to revenue. Increased salaries and advertising expense drove the dollar increase from $858 million last year.

Depreciation expense increased 7% to $167 million compared $157 million last year.

Operating income of $303 million includes $22 million of restructuring and related charges. Adjusted operating income decreased 8% to $325 million from $353 million last year, deleveraging 120 basis points to 8.6%.

Adjusted EPS of $1.16 decreased 7% compared to adjusted EPS of $1.25 last year.

Income Taxes

As a result of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017 referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the company realized $0.08 per share of tax benefit, which is excluded from adjusted earnings. Specifically, these items relate to:

Benefit from a lower blended U.S. corporate tax rate in fiscal 2017.

Net benefit from the re-measurement of deferred tax balances and the one-time transition tax on un-repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.

Benefit from the acceleration of certain deductions into fiscal 2017.

Restructuring and Related Charges

In the fiscal year, the company incurred restructuring and related charges totaling $30 million, or approximately $0.11 per share. This consisted primarily of charges related to the closure or conversion of international owned and operated stores to licensed partnerships, home office restructuring activities and charges related to the planned exit of a joint business venture.

Inventory

Total ending inventories at cost increased 11% to $398 million, reflecting investments in bottoms, women’s tops and Aerie apparel to support strong sales trends.

Capital Expenditures

In 2017, capital expenditures totaled $169 million. For fiscal 2018, the company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $180 million to $190 million, with more than half related to store remodeling projects and new openings, and the balance to support the digital business, omni-channel tools and general corporate maintenance.

Quarterly Dividend Increase, Shareholder Returns, and Cash

As a result of our strong cash position, positive free cash flow, and the benefits associated with U.S. tax legislation, we are raising the quarterly dividend 10%, to $0.1375 per share. This marks the company’s 55th consecutive quarterly dividend. The $0.1375 dividend was declared on March 7, 2018 and is payable on April 27, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2018.

During 2017, the company returned $176 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. We paid dividends of $89 million and repurchased six million shares for $88 million. The company ended the year with total cash of $414 million, an increase of $35 million compared to the end of 2016.

Store Information

We ended the year with a total of 1,047 stores. During the year, the company opened 15 AE stores and closed 25, ending the year with 933 AE stores, which included 116 Aerie side-by-side locations. Additionally, the company opened 15 Aerie stand alone stores and closed 8, ending the year with 109 Aerie stand alone stores. Internationally, the company ended the year with 214 licensed stores. For additional store information, see the accompanying table.

First Quarter Outlook

Based on an anticipated comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits, management expects first quarter 2018 EPS to be approximately $0.20 to $0.22. This guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges. Last year’s first quarter reported EPS of $0.14 included approximately $0.02 per share of restructuring and related charges. Excluding these items, last year’s first quarter adjusted EPS was $0.16. See the accompanying table for the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) February 3, January 28, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 413,613 $ 378,613 Merchandise inventory 398,213 358,446 Accounts receivable, net 78,304 86,634 Prepaid expenses and other 78,400 77,536 Total current assets 968,530 901,229 Property and equipment, net 724,239 707,797 Intangible assets, net 46,666 49,373 Goodwill 15,070 14,887 Non-current deferred income taxes 9,344 49,250 Other assets 52,464 60,124 Total Assets $ 1,816,313 $ 1,782,660 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 236,703 $ 246,204 Accrued compensation and payroll taxes 54,324 54,184 Accrued rent 83,312 78,619 Accrued income and other taxes 12,781 12,220 Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates 52,347 52,966 Current portion of deferred lease credits 11,203 12,780 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 34,551 36,810 Total current liabilities 485,221 493,783 Deferred lease credits 47,977 45,114 Non-current accrued income taxes 7,269 4,537 Other non-current liabilities 29,055 34,657 Total non-current liabilities 84,301 84,308 Commitments and contingencies - - Preferred stock - - Common stock 2,496 2,496 Contributed capital 593,770 603,890 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,795 ) (36,462 ) Retained earnings 1,883,592 1,775,775 Treasury stock (1,202,272 ) (1,141,130 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,246,791 1,204,569 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,816,313 $ 1,782,660 Current Ratio 2.00 1.83

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) GAAP Basis 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended February 3, % of January 28, % of 2018 Revenue 2017 Revenue Total net revenue $ 1,228,723 100.0 % $ 1,097,246 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 803,603 65.4 % 708,744 64.6 % Gross profit 425,120 34.6 % 388,502 35.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 263,843 21.5 % 242,059 22.1 % Impairment and restructuring charges 1,723 0.1 % 21,166 1.9 % Depreciation and amortization 43,543 3.6 % 39,403 3.6 % Operating income 116,011 9.4 % 85,874 7.8 % Other income, net 3,959 0.3 % 1,382 0.1 % Income before income taxes 119,970 9.7 % 87,256 7.9 % Provision for income taxes 26,013 2.1 % 32,634 2.9 % Net income $ 93,957 7.6 % $ 54,622 5.0 % Net income per basic share $ 0.53 $ 0.30 Net income per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 177,492 182,055 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 180,189 185,054 GAAP Basis 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 3, % of January 28, % of 2018 Revenue 2017 Revenue Total net revenue $ 3,795,549 100.0 % $ 3,609,865 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 2,425,044 63.9 % 2,242,938 62.1 % Gross profit 1,370,505 36.1 % 1,366,927 37.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 879,685 23.2 % 857,562 23.8 % Impairment and restructuring charges 20,611 0.5 % 21,166 0.6 % Depreciation and amortization 167,421 4.4 % 156,723 4.3 % Operating income 302,788 8.0 % 331,476 9.2 % Other (expense) income, net (15,615 ) -0.4 % 3,786 0.1 % Income before income taxes 287,173 7.6 % 335,262 9.3 % Provision for income taxes 83,010 2.2 % 122,813 3.4 % Net income $ 204,163 5.4 % $ 212,449 5.9 % Net income per basic share $ 1.15 $ 1.17 Net income per diluted share $ 1.13 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 177,938 181,429 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 180,156 183,835

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 14 Weeks Ended February 3, 2018 Diluted income Operating per common income Other income Net income share GAAP Basis $ 116,011 $ 3,959 $ 93,957 $ 0.52 % of Revenue 9.4 % 0.3 % 7.6 % Add: Restructuring Charges(1): 1,723 - 1,073 0.00 Less: Joint Business Venture Charges(2): - (1,347 ) (839 ) (0.00 ) Less: U.S. Tax Reform Impact (3): - - (14,948 ) (0.08 ) 1,723 (1,347 ) (14,714 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP Basis $ 117,734 $ 2,612 $ 79,243 $ 0.44 % of Revenue 9.6 % 0.2 % 6.4 %

(1) - $1.7 million pre-tax charges, for corporate and international restructuring. (2) - $1.3 million pre-tax benefit related to the exit of a joint business venture, recorded within Other income, net. (3) - $14.9 million of after-tax benefit resulting from the estimated impact of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017, referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related actions, specifically: • The benefit of a lower blended U.S. corporate tax rate in fiscal 2017 • The net benefit from the re-measurement of deferred tax balances and the one-time transition tax on un-repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries • The acceleration of certain deductions into fiscal 2017

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2018 Other Diluted income Operating (expense) per common Gross profit income income Net income share GAAP Basis $ 1,370,505 $ 302,788 $ (15,615 ) $ 204,163 $ 1.13 % of Revenue 36.1 % 8.0 % -0.4 % 5.4 % Add: Restructuring Charges(1): 1,669 22,280 - 14,034 0.08 Add: Joint Business Venture Charges(2): - - 7,964 5,031 0.03 Less: U.S. Tax Reform Impact (3): - - - (14,948 ) (0.08 ) 1,669 22,280 7,964 4,117 0.03 Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,372,174 $ 325,068 $ (7,651 ) $ 208,280 $ 1.16 % of Revenue 36.2 % 8.6 % -0.2 % 5.5 %

(1) - $22.3 million pre-tax restructuring charges, consisting of: • Inventory charges related to the restructuring of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China ($1.7M), recorded as a reduction of Gross Profit • Lease buyouts, store closure charges and severance and related charges ($20.6M), which includes charges for the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China and corporate overhead reductions, recorded within Restructuring Charges. (2) - $8.0 million of net pre-tax charges related to the exit of a joint business venture, recorded within Other (expense) income, net. (3) - $14.9 million of after-tax benefit resulting from the estimated impact of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017, referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related actions, specifically: • The benefit of a lower blended U.S. corporate tax rate in fiscal 2017 • The net benefit from the re-measurement of deferred tax balances and the one-time transition tax on un-repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries • The acceleration of certain deductions into fiscal 2017

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended January 28, 2017 Diluted income per Operating common income Net income share GAAP Basis $ 85,874 $ 54,622 $ 0.30 % of Revenue 7.8 % 5.0 % Add: Asset Impairment and Restructuring Charges(1): 21,166 13,991 0.07 Tax (2): - 3,088 0.02 Non-GAAP Basis $ 107,040 $ 71,701 $ 0.39 % of Revenue 9.8 % 6.5 %

(1) - $21.2 million pre-tax asset impairments and restructuring charges relating to our wholly-owned businesses in the United Kingdom and Asia. (2) - GAAP tax rate included impact of valuation allowances on asset impairment and restructuring charges. Excluding the impact of those items resulted in a 33.9% tax rate for the quarter.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended January 28, 2017 Diluted income per Operating common income Net income share GAAP Basis $ 331,476 $ 212,449 $ 1.16 % of Revenue 9.2 % 5.9 % Add: Asset Impairment and Restructuring Charges(1): 21,166 13,631 0.07 Tax (2): - 3,447 0.02 Non-GAAP Basis $ 352,642 $ 229,527 $ 1.25 % of Revenue 9.8 % 6.4 %

(1) - $21.2 million pre-tax asset impairments and restructuring charges relating to our wholly-owned businesses in the United Kingdom and Asia. (2) - GAAP tax rate included impact of valuation allowances on asset impairment and restructuring charges. Excluding the impact of those items resulted in a 35.6% tax rate for the year.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 29, 2017 Diluted income per common share GAAP Basis $ 0.14 Add:Restructuring Charges(1): 0.02 Non-GAAP Basis $ 0.16

(1) - $5.4 million pre-tax restructuring charges for severance and related charges, which includes corporate overhead reductions and charges for the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. COMPARABLE SALES RESULTS BY BRAND (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales 2017 2016 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (1) 8 % 0.4 % AE Total Brand (1) 5 % -1 % aerie Total Brand (1) 34 % 17 % Fiscal Year Comparable Sales 2017 2016 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (1) 4 % 3 % AE Total Brand (1) 2 % 1 % aerie Total Brand (1) 27 % 23 %

(1) - AEO Direct is included in consolidated and total brand comparable sales.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. STORE INFORMATION (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal 2018 2017 2017 Guidance Consolidated stores at beginning of period 1,058 1,050 1,047 Consolidated stores opened during the period AE Brand 2 15 15 - 20 aerie 3 15 10 - 15 Tailgate Clothing Co. - - 1 Todd Snyder - 1 1 Consolidated stores closed during the period AE Brand (12) (25) (10) - (15) aerie (4) (8) (5) - (10) Todd Snyder - (1) - Total consolidated stores at end of period 1,047 1,047 1,049 - 1,069 Stores remodeled and refurbished during the period 5 48 60-70 Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000) 6,580 6,580 Not Provided International license locations at end of period (1) 214 214 261

(1) - International license locations are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.

