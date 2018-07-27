Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (AEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Electric Power : AEP Cancels Plans for $4.5 billion U.S. Wind Farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Erin Ailworth

American Electric Power Co. said Friday that it is scrapping plans to develop one of the largest wind farms in the U.S., a day after the project was rejected by Texas regulators.

Called Wind Catcher, the 2-gigawatt project was slated to be built in the Oklahoma Panhandle at an expected price tag of $4.5 billion. It would have served customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas via a related 350-mile transmission line.

The project had received needed approvals from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and the federal government, according to the company. But on Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas voted unanimously to deny it as currently proposed.

"I don't believe that the benefits are there for the ratepayers," DeAnn Walker, the chair of the commission, said Thursday before voting against the project, adding, "The benefits are based on a lot of assumptions that are questionable."

AEP said it was pulling the plug on the project in part because, without speedy regulatory approvals, it wouldn't be able to fully take advantage of federal tax credits that made it more economically attractive. The company had hoped to complete the project by the end of 2020.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to move forward," said Nicholas K. Atkins, AEP's chief executive.

AEP previously estimated that Wind Catcher would lead to $7 billion in savings, net of cost, for customers of its subsidiaries, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co., over 25 years. It also said the project would support approximately 4,000 direct jobs during construction, and 80 permanent jobs once operational.

Critics said Wind Catcher's touted benefits to consumers were based on natural gas prices rising substantially in future decades, and argued that the project would have increased costs for consumers in the next decade.

Texas regulators' denial of Wind Catcher came a year to the day after AEP first announced it would purchase the project from Invenergy, a privately held firm based in Chicago that had been developing the wind farm.

Write to Erin Ailworth at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
07/27AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Cancels Plans for $4.5 billion U.S. Wind Farm
DJ
07/27AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Cancel Wind Catcher Project Company remains focuse..
PU
07/27AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings; Reaffirms Fu..
AQ
07/26AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : $125 million project AEP to build data center in Grove..
AQ
07/26AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Management's discussion and analysis of financial cond..
AQ
07/26AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
AQ
07/25AEP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
07/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings; Reaffirms Fu..
PU
07/24AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27American Electric Power cancels Wind Catcher project 
07/26Largest U.S. wind project rejected by Texas regulator 
07/25American Electric Power (AEP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/25American Electric Power Company Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25American Electric Power beats by $0.13, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 222 M
EBIT 2018 3 234 M
Net income 2018 1 911 M
Debt 2018 25 022 M
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Capitalization 34 171 M
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alberto G. Ruocco Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lionel L. Nowell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.44%34 171
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.53%56 207
IBERDROLA1.95%48 802
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.02%48 103
DOMINION ENERGY-11.79%46 351
EXELON CORPORATION7.26%40 430
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.