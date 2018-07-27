American Electric Power : AEP Cancels Plans for $4.5 billion U.S. Wind Farm

By Erin Ailworth

American Electric Power Co. said Friday that it is scrapping plans to develop one of the largest wind farms in the U.S., a day after the project was rejected by Texas regulators.

Called Wind Catcher, the 2-gigawatt project was slated to be built in the Oklahoma Panhandle at an expected price tag of $4.5 billion. It would have served customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas via a related 350-mile transmission line.

The project had received needed approvals from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and the federal government, according to the company. But on Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas voted unanimously to deny it as currently proposed.

"I don't believe that the benefits are there for the ratepayers," DeAnn Walker, the chair of the commission, said Thursday before voting against the project, adding, "The benefits are based on a lot of assumptions that are questionable."

AEP said it was pulling the plug on the project in part because, without speedy regulatory approvals, it wouldn't be able to fully take advantage of federal tax credits that made it more economically attractive. The company had hoped to complete the project by the end of 2020.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to move forward," said Nicholas K. Atkins, AEP's chief executive.

AEP previously estimated that Wind Catcher would lead to $7 billion in savings, net of cost, for customers of its subsidiaries, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co., over 25 years. It also said the project would support approximately 4,000 direct jobs during construction, and 80 permanent jobs once operational.

Critics said Wind Catcher's touted benefits to consumers were based on natural gas prices rising substantially in future decades, and argued that the project would have increased costs for consumers in the next decade.

Texas regulators' denial of Wind Catcher came a year to the day after AEP first announced it would purchase the project from Invenergy, a privately held firm based in Chicago that had been developing the wind farm.

