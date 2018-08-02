Log in
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (AEP)

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (AEP)
05:45pAMERICAN ELECTR : Seeks Bids for Coal
PU
01:24pU.S. utilities balk at expanded carbon-capture subsidy
RE
07/30AMERICAN ELECTR : AEP Names Kramer Chief Digital Officer
PU
American Electric Power : Seeks Bids for Coal

08/02/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, August 2, 2018 - American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following coal type, delivery years and tonnages:

Type/Basin 2018 2019 2020 2021
Central Appalachian or Colorado Basin 150,000 3,500,000 2,500,000 1,500,000
Powder River Basin 1,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 3,000,000
Illinois Basin 100,000 500,000 500,000 500,000

All coal proposal packages should include the provided coal proposal form, as well as the appropriate barge and/or rail transportation facilities information sheets included in the RFP. This information must be received no later than 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Proposals are to be kept open until 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018. All information must be emailed to [email protected] Complete details about the RFP are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

-Coal RFP(PDF)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 33,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:44:05 UTC
