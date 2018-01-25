Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

American Express : Departing AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault to join Airbnb board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:07pm CET

Departing American Express Co (>> American Express Company) Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault will become Airbnb Inc's first non-affiliated independent board director, the home rental service's CEO Brian Chesky said.

Departing American Express Co (>> American Express Company) Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault will become Airbnb Inc's first non-affiliated independent board director, the home rental service's CEO Brian Chesky said.

This is the first addition to board since the company was founded in 2008, an Airbnb spokesman said.

Last week, Facebook Inc (>> Facebook) appointed Chenault to its board, making him the first non-white director on the social network's board.

Chenault is leaving American Express on Feb. 1, ending a nearly 17-year tenure at the helm of the No. 1 U.S. card issuer by spending.

"As the CEO of American Express, Ken has built one of the most successful trust based companies in the world," Chesky wrote in a letter to a group of Airbnb hosts that was shared with Reuters.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : American Express Company, Facebook
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
08:07p AMERICAN EXPRESS : Departing AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault to join Airbnb board
08:07p KENNETH CHENAULT : Departing AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault to join Airbnb board
08:06p AMERICAN EXPRESS : card available in its full extent
12:12a AMERICAN EXPRESS : Elton John announces final tour, includes 5 concerts in Pa.
01/24 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Amex parting ways with PBZ, cards valid until 2019-end
01/24 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Elevates Concert Experiences with LaneOne
01/24 AMERICAN EXPRESS : CCIA Files Supreme Court Amicus Brief In American Express Cas..
01/23 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Dividend On Series C Preferred Stock
01/23 AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Free Research Report as American Express Reported Bet..
01/23 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Astoria native takes the reins at American Express
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24 The Week That Was In Review - January 19, 2018
01/24 CAPITAL ONE : Messier Than I Expected
01/23 AMERICAN EXPRESS : A Lesson On The Importance Of Buybacks
01/22 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Pricing In And Trading The Buyback Suspension
01/19 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Book Profits
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 864 M
EBIT 2018 10 351 M
Net income 2018 6 128 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 13,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 86 192 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | AXP | US0258161092 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Irvine Chenault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Upendra Mardikar VP-Security Strategy, Architecture & Engineering
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-1.34%85 046
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.16%51 242
GREEN DOT CORPORATION5.61%3 234
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC26.79%2 662
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.10.12%100
CPI CARD GROUP INC-8.99%37
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.