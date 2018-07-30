American Express : Shares Down After Reports of Forex Rate Changes - Market Mover

Shares of American Express Co. (AXP) are trading lower Monday afternoon, following reports that the company, without warning, would raise prices on foreign currency exchanges for clients. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Monday that American Express's "foreign-exchange international payments department routinely increased conversion rates without notifying customers in a bid to boost revenue and employee commissions." Shares of American Express were trading at $100.98, down 2.76%, around 1:18 p.m. EDT.