Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Express : Shares Down After Reports of Forex Rate Changes - Market Mover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

Shares of American Express Co. (AXP) are trading lower Monday afternoon, following reports that the company, without warning, would raise prices on foreign currency exchanges for clients. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Monday that American Express's "foreign-exchange international payments department routinely increased conversion rates without notifying customers in a bid to boost revenue and employee commissions." Shares of American Express were trading at $100.98, down 2.76%, around 1:18 p.m. EDT.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
08:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It -- Update
DJ
07:37pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Shares Down After Reports of Forex Rate Changes - Market Move..
DJ
06:41pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx raised currency prices for business clients without warn..
RE
06:41pAMEX RAISED CURRENCY PRICES FOR BUSI : Wall Street Journal
RE
04:19pDOW MOVERS : Axp, cvx
AQ
02:01pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Seasoned Finance Exec Shows How to Find Success in Failure
AQ
07/28MASTERCARD : Champion Newspapers
AQ
07/24AMERICAN EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/23AMERICAN EXPRESS : What's Up with that? Why is Beautiful Downtown Lewiston in ca..
AQ
07/23AMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:51aAmerican Express dips after WSJ publishes story on forex rate practice 
07/23Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear 
07/20American Express Offers No Real Reason To Get Excited 
07/19American Express Oversold On Revenue Miss; Earnings And Revenue Outlook Is Pr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 291 M
EBIT 2018 11 571 M
Net income 2018 6 241 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 14,31
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 88 187 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Upendra Mardikar VP-Security Strategy, Architecture & Engineering
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY3.21%88 187
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.11%46 931
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.89%25 105
ORIX CORPORATION-1.96%22 699
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.51%22 643
BAJAJ FINANCE54.49%22 562
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.