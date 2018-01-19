Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

American Express : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 12:43am CET
FILE PHOTO: American Express logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

Credit card issuer American Express Co posted its first quarterly loss in 26 years and said it would not buy back shares for the next six months, both due to the impact of the recently enacted U.S. tax reform.

AmEx's shares dropped 2.5 percent to $97.20 in trading after the bell on Thursday.

The company took a $2.6 billion charge (£1.9 billion) to cover a new one-time repatriation tax on undistributed income of certain non-U.S. units and to adjust the value of its deferred tax assets and liabilities.

The charge lowered AmEx's capital ratios and to rebuild that, the company said it would suspend share buybacks for the first half of 2018, but continue paying dividends, though only at current levels.

"Buybacks are a meaningful contribution to earnings per share growth at AmEx, and the temporary restriction will require some analysts to revise their 2018 EPS forecasts lower," Kyle Sanders, an analyst at Edward Jones, wrote in a note.

The $2.6 billion charge includes about $2 billion tax recognised on deemed repatriations of certain overseas earnings and roughly $600 million related to the remeasurement of U.S. net deferred tax assets.

The credit card issuer said it expects 2018 tax rate of about 22 percent before discrete items.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.20 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $825 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the charge, AmEx earned $1.58 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose to $8.84 billion from $8.02 billion last year as the company's customers spent more in the holiday season in the United States, its core market.

That also topped analysts' estimate of $8.72 billion.

"I wouldn't characterize Q4 as a high quality beat ... but the guidance is quite solid, despite the share buyback reduction," KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani said.

The company said it expects full-year 2018 earnings to be between $6.90-$7.30 per share, while analysts on average were expecting 2018 earnings of $7.04 per share.

The company said it also expects to deliver 2018 revenue growth in the 7-8 percent range.

(Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)

By Pallavi Dewan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
12:43a AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback su..
12:23a AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century--4th Update
12:02a AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century--3rd Update
01/18 FACEBOOK : names former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault to board of ...
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century--2nd Update
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century--Update
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS : posts $1.2 billion loss due to new tax law
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS REPORTS QUARTERLY R : Earnings Per Share of $6.90 to $7.30
01/18 AMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/18 American Express (AXP) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
01/18 After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/18/2018)
01/18 AmEx tops estimates, suspending buybacks in H1; shares down 1.75%
01/18 American Express beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
01/18 American Express Reports Earnings, But The Stock Has Already Reached My Price..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 33 339 M
EBIT 2017 9 766 M
Net income 2017 2 758 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,33%
P/E ratio 2017 32,34
P/E ratio 2018 14,58
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,47x
Capitalization 87 459 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | AXP | US0258161092 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Irvine Chenault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Upendra Mardikar VP-Security Strategy, Architecture & Engineering
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY1.04%87 095
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.86%50 617
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-0.08%3 060
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC26.93%2 559
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-1.20%89
CPI CARD GROUP INC-8.45%37
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.