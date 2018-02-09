Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FTSE falls as investors lick wounds after turbulent week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:12am CET
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British shares fell modestly on Friday in calmer trade at the end of a turbulent week which saw the FTSE 100 sink to a 13-month low as a sell-off struck global markets.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 0.4 percent by 0950 GMT, having earlier this week suffered its worst losses since the Brexit vote. The index was down 8 percent from its record high hit on Jan 12.

Investors mulled the biggest question facing the market: did this week's correction mark the start of a bear market?

"If we look at other indicators it doesn't look the case," said Rory McPherson, head of investment strategy at Psigma Investment Management in London.

"Interbank lending rates are still pretty low, credit spreads have moved up slightly from record lows but haven't blown out, and earnings season is coming along pretty well," he added, saying the sell-off was caused by equity markets being overbought and slightly over-valued.

Financials were the biggest weight on the index on Friday, reflecting a drop in banking stocks across European markets.

Investors said however that the Bank of England saying on Thursday it would raise rates sooner and by more than it thought three months ago would probably lend support to domestic bank stocks in the medium-term.

Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey (>> Johnson Matthey PLC) was the biggest faller, down 4.4 percent after rival Umicore (>> Umicore) raised 892 million euros to fund capacity growth.

Merger and acquisition news shook up the small-cap market.

Trinity Mirror (>> Trinity Mirror plc) shares jumped 6.6 percent after the publisher of the Daily Mirror agreed to buy rival titles the Daily Express and Daily Star in a takeover bringing together tabloids from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Shares in British business travel company Hogg Robinson (>> Hogg Robinson Group plc) shot up 49 percent, leading the small-cap index by far after saying it had received a takeover offer from American Express's (>> American Express Company) global business travel unit, and had agreed to sell its payments technology business to Visa (>> Visa).

Materials and industrials stocks were the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100. Miners Rio Tinto (>> Rio Tinto) and Anglo American (>> Anglo American) led sector gains, up 1.5 percent each.

"An encouraging sign is that domestic and cyclical stocks have held up really well in this sell-off," said McPherson, adding that more expensive parts of the market, like technology and healthcare, had been the worst hit.

Valuations across European stocks and UK stocks were sent down by this week's falls. Volume has been heavy during the week, with some 1.4 billion UK shares trading hands on Tuesday, the most in nearly five months.

"The UK market trades on around 14 times next year's earnings, which is good value," said McPherson.

Also weighing on the market were listed funds exposed to China and emerging markets, suffering after a dramatic sell-off in Asian shares overnight sent Chinese equities to multi-month lows.

Shares in JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust (>> JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc) fell 4.4 percent, one of the worst performers on the small-cap index. Fidelity's China Special Situations Fund (>> Fidelity China Special Situations PLC) fell 2.4 percent on the FTSE 250, with Schroder's Asia Pacific fund (>> Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc) down 2.3 percent. Emerging markets fund manager Ashmore (>> Ashmore Group) also fell 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Helen Reid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
11:12a FTSE falls as investors lick wounds after turbulent week
10:39a UK's Hogg Robinson gets AmEx GBT takeover offer, to sell unit to Visa
02/08 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Cards, Payments..
02/08 AMERICAN EXPRESS : A Three Party Card Scheme Involving a Co-Branding Partner or ..
02/08 MASTERCARD : Lancaster Town offers dog license renewal through Web
02/07 AMERICAN EXPRESS : It doesn't matter how amazing your product or services are - ..
02/05 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Justin Timberlake to perform in New Orleans in 2019
02/02 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Miami's oldest house was damaged by Hurricane Irma. Now help ..
02/01 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock
01/31 AMERICAN EXPRESS : Acquires Mezi Company Plans to Enhance the Mobile Servicing E..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/07 AEROPLAN IS DEAD, LONG LIVE AEROPLAN : How Aimia Can Compete Effectively With Ai..
02/02 Intel's Secret Industrial-Scale Data Center Architecture
02/02 Dow 'Safer' Dividend Big Gain Dogs Are Apple, Pfizer, McDonald's United Healt..
02/02 DOGS OF THE DOW UPSIDE WINNERS : Apple, Merck, GE & United Health To February 20..
01/25 Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 006 M
EBIT 2018 10 325 M
Net income 2018 6 128 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 76 679 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | AXP | US0258161092 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Upendra Mardikar VP-Security Strategy, Architecture & Engineering
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-5.74%76 679
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.47%47 563
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-4.83%2 915
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC26.23%2 557
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-1.93%89
CPI CARD GROUP INC-26.98%30
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.