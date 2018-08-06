American International : AIG Names Jonathan Wismer as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced the
appointment of Jonathan Wismer as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief
Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Wismer will be based in New York and report to Sid Sankaran,
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Elias
Habayeb, who was appointed Chief Financial Officer for General Insurance
in May.
“Jon’s more than 23 years of financial experience and leadership roles
within the insurance and reinsurance industry, together with his
extensive international experience, will provide valuable perspective to
the company. He will play an integral role within the finance team as we
support AIG’s overall goal of delivering sustainable, profitable
growth,” said Mr. Sankaran.
Mr. Wismer brings to this position a strong track record in financial
leadership roles at Fortune 100 international insurance companies, with
particular focus on the property-casualty business. More recently he
served as Group Controller for Zurich Insurance Group, based in Zurich,
Switzerland, and he previously spent nine years at Liberty Mutual,
culminating with his appointment as Senior Vice President & Chief
Financial Officer, Liberty International. He also held senior financial
and regulatory reporting leadership positions at Allianz Group in
Munich, Germany and previously worked at KPMG, where he began his career.
Mr. Wismer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas
Christian University, and attended the Insurance Executive Development
Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a
Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Mr. Wismer said: “This is an exciting time to join the Finance
leadership team at AIG, and I look forward to continuing the important
work of this group in serving the company’s businesses and stakeholders
while advancing shareholder value.”
