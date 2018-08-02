Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American International : AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insurance business weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:27pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A banner for American International Group Inc hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc on Thursday reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit due to ongoing issues in its general insurance business, missing analysts' expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault, who took charge more than a year ago, has been trying to turn around the company and its commercial insurance business, including by sharpening underwriting practices.

The company's second-quarter results included a $200 million restructuring charge related to "efficiency initiatives," including compensation.

AIG has been on a hiring spree to bring on new executives to boost profits. On Wednesday, AIG said it hired veteran industry executive David McElroy to head its Lexington Insurance Company unit.

He has previously served as executive chairman of Arch Insurance Group Inc. and vice chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group.

Adjusted pre-tax income from AIG's general insurance business dropped 46 percent to $568 million, while underwriting income swung to a loss of $89 million compared with a profit of $149 million a year ago. Duperreaut has launched an underwriting review and increased focus on technology in an effort to jumpstart the company's shares.

The adjusted pre-tax income from the company's life and retirement business fell 3 percent to $962 million in the quarter.

The insurer posted $937 million, or $1.02 per share, in net income for the second quarter, down from $1.13 billion, or $1.19 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.05 per share. Analysts on average were expecting an earnings of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
10:27pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insura..
RE
10:25pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
10:20pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend o..
BU
10:17pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
04:24pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Appoints David McElroy As CEO Of Lexington Insuranc..
AQ
12:16aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : David H. McElroy to Join AIG as CEO, Lexington Insuranc..
BU
08/01AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG and The Carlyle Group Announce Strategic Partnershi..
BU
07/30AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Announces Launch of Consent Solicitation Relating t..
BU
07/26AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Trademark Application for "AG ACCIDENT CHOICE PLUS" Fil..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:18pAmerican International Group misses by $0.16 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
08/01Carlyle to acquire 19.9% stake of DSA Re from AIG 
07/27AIG starts solicitation related to Validus 8.875% senior notes due 2040 
07/26IAK : Buy Insurance Companies On The Dip? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47 984 M
EBIT 2018 5 033 M
Net income 2018 4 271 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 49 561 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Martha J. Gallo Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-7.70%49 561
ALLIANZ-1.62%94 712
CHUBB LTD-5.26%65 082
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP2.73%46 577
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.42%42 372
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-6.36%18 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.