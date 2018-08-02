American International : David H. McElroy to Join AIG as CEO, Lexington Insurance Company

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that
David H. McElroy will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of
Lexington Insurance Company at a date to be determined.
Mr. McElroy will lead Lexington Insurance Company and report to Peter
Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance. Mr. McElroy will
serve as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team and
will oversee all aspects of Lexington’s business, the largest Excess and
Surplus (E&S) underwriter in the United States. General Insurance’s
program business in the U.S. will also report to Mr. McElroy, which
includes a range of niche markets written on both admitted and
non-admitted bases supported by program administrators with
market-leading infrastructure and underwriting expertise.
Mr. Zaffino said: “David is a recognized leader in the insurance
industry with an outstanding track record for delivering underwriting
profit. I look forward to working closely with David as we transform
Lexington and General Insurance to be industry leaders for our clients
and distribution partners.”
Mr. McElroy said: “I look forward to joining AIG General Insurance as
CEO of Lexington and to working with Peter and his leadership team to
restore Lexington to its industry leadership position in excess and
surplus lines underwriting.”
Over the course of his career, Mr. McElroy has held numerous leadership
roles within the insurance industry, including Executive Chairman of
Arch Insurance Group Inc. and Vice Chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance
Group. Previously, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
Arch Worldwide Insurance Group, an executive position of Arch Capital
Group, Ltd. (ACGL).
Earlier in his career, Mr. McElroy held roles at The Hartford Financial
Services Corporation, Reliance National and Chubb. Mr. McElroy is a
graduate of Temple University with a B.A. in business administration.
