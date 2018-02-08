Log in
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
American International : Tax Changes, Wildfires Push AIG to $6.7 Billion Loss

02/08/2018 | 11:04pm CET
By Aisha Al-Muslim

American International Group Inc. posted a higher fourth-quarter loss as the global insurance conglomerate was significantly impacted by the wildfires in California last year and took a $6.7 billion hit from recent U.S. tax law changes.

AIG reported $762 million of catastrophe losses for general insurance in the quarter, with $572 million due to the wildfires in California. AIG had estimated about $500 million of losses for the quarter from the wildfires.

For the full year, AIG said it had $4.2 billion of catastrophe losses, a record high.

Shares of AIG, down 10% over the past year, rose 0.5% to $58.63 in after-hours trading Thursday.

The New York-based company reported a net loss of $6.66 billion, or $7.33 a share, down from a net loss of $3.04 billion, or $2.96 a share, a year earlier. Its adjusted after-tax income was $526 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with an adjusted after-tax loss of $2.79 billion, or $2.72 a share, in the prior-year quarter. The net loss for the quarter included a charge of $6.7 billion related to the U.S. tax reform.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast adjusted earnings of 75 cents a share.

Last month, AIG said it is acquiring Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd. in an all-cash deal valued at $5.56 billion. The transaction is meant to strengthen AIG's global general insurance business and advance the tools available for underwriting, the company said. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2018.

"2017 represents a starting point from which we expect to build and 2018 will be a year of execution," AIG president and CEO Brian Duperreault said in prepared remarks. "Our actions to diversify our business and pursue profitable growth were further reflected" by the acquisition of Validus.

Mr. Duperreault, who became AIG's CEO last May, made clear from the start that he would look for deals to expand AIG. He turned to Bermuda, where he was born and had two previous CEO roles, a well-established hub for property-catastrophe reinsurance.

Reinsurance is an arrangement in which insurers take on the risk of policies that primary insurers sell to businesses and individuals. A big product line for Validus is property-catastrophe reinsurance for hurricanes and other disasters.

AIG recently formed a Bermuda-domiciled legal entity named DSA Reinsurance Company Ltd. to act as AIG's main runoff reinsurer. DSA Re's purpose is to reinsure AIG's legacy life and retirement and legacy general insurance runoff lines. DSA Re will also allow AIG to consolidate its legacy books in one legal entity and under one management team, AIG said.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 49 954 M
EBIT 2017 3 873 M
Net income 2017 -685 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,18%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,20
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capitalization 54 360 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Duration : Period :
American International Gro Technical Analysis Chart | AIG | US0268747849 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Siddhartha Sankaran CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Martha J. Gallo Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP1.14%54 360
ALLIANZ1.86%105 366
CHUBB LTD-0.17%68 482
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.69%48 775
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.04%41 931
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-2.04%19 926
