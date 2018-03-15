American Premium Water Corp : American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) Announces International Distribution Agreement

Subsidiary Gents establishes partnership for distribution and marketing and across Asia

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) announces that its Gents subsidiary has entered into a joint venture with Zhangjiagang Advanced Company (ZAC) to market and sell Gents in China and other Asian markets.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) is pleased to announce that Gents has agreed to a joint venture with Zhangjigang to market and sell the Gents brand line of products throughout mainland China and other countries in eastern Asia. HIPH is also exploring partnerships for LALPINA Hydrogen CBD distribution in the region as well.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO American Premium Water Corporation stated, "This is a significant step for the brand to expand internationally. Working together with ZATC, we have a partner that will help us expand our footprint internationally and establish a presence in the world's largest market. It also establishes a base to setup distribution in other major markets in the area, including Japan and Korea."

Fred Su, Principal of ZAC spoke of the partnership "I am really excited, and looking forward to our new partnership with the Gents premium brand and introducing them to the Chinese market. The Chinese population loves premium American brands, and I think Gents has the potential to capture a large part of the market that continues to grow rapidly. We will have special collections created exclusively for the Asian markets which will further establish the brand in our country."

Mr. Fishoff is currently in China this week to execute the agreement and set the strategy for the launch. Gents will create an e-commerce site exclusively for the Chinese market and will also sell products on JD.com (JD). The tentative launch for the collaboration will be for Fathers Day, as its celebrated at the same time in both the US and China.

Mr. Fishoff added, "I am excited to go to China to personally see the initiation of this partnership and plot out our strategic plans for the rest of 2018. This is just the first piece of a broader international strategy for Gents and HIPH. This partnership will give us a foothold in Asia and allow us to pursue many opportunities across the continent. While I am in China, I will be also having conversations with regional beverage distributors who are interested in our Hydrogen CBD product."

HIPH has previously announced it has a created a hydrogen infused CBD beverage under the LALPINA Hydrogen CBD brand. The Company still anticipates the product will be available for sale by June or earlier. Cannabinoid, a natural phycannbinoid extracted from cannabis is just being introduced in Asian countries, including China, and these markets offer tremendous opportunity to grow by establishing a first to market in these countries.

Establishing a foothold in the continent will give HIPH a potential strategic advantage over other competitors in the CBD space who have focused on domestic markets like PotNetwork Holding Inc (POTN), Rocky Mountain HIgh Brands (RMHB), Isodiol (ISOLF) and Elev8 Brands Inc (VATE)

"Having a foothold in China will allow us to achieve all our strategic growth objectives. I hope our Gents joint venture will be the first of many different partnerships and ventures in China. Now that we are establishing a presence there, I will pursue licensing and JV opportunities with other brands, in line with our growth through acquisition growth initiatives. Also, working with International Monetary, they have a number of relationships in Asia, and I have seen how they were able to leverage them to grow NFusz (FUSZ) which I am confident they can replicate for us"

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale?s (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

Visit www.gentsco.com to learn more. https://www.gentsco.com

@GentsCo

#GentsCo

