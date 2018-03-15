Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Executive Earns Honor for the First Time

Demand Management Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, announced today that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named its president Bill Harrison to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.

“This year’s recipients of the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award reflect the changing demographics, talent and expertise in our industry,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, Editorial Director, AC Business Media. “At this same time, these changes usher in new perspectives and energy to an industry that is equally diverse and dynamic.”

Recipients of this year’s 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

“I am thrilled to be named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award for the first time,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “My career in supply chain began over 35 years ago on a loading dock. The science of supply chain quickly became a passion which took me on the fascinating journey that brought me where I am today. As supply chain stakeholders move from a people centric to a data centric decision process, there has never been a higher need for solution practitioners to show them how technology can help them get there. Being recognized alongside the other industry leaders truly is a privilege and I would like to thank Food Logistics for honoring me with this award.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions DSX supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand optimization, supply optimization, manufacturing optimization, integrated business planning/sales and operations planning, team collaboration, workflow optimization, and data visualization.

Demand Management, Inc. has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The company’s extensive customer base across 79 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

