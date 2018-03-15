Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Demand Management Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply
chain management solutions, announced today that Food Logistics, the
only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of
product through the global food supply chain, has named its president
Bill Harrison to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock
Stars of the Supply Chain award.
The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes
influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work,
and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency,
productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From
early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and
executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their
contributions to our industry.
“This year’s recipients of the Food Logistics Champions: Rock
Stars of the Supply Chain award reflect the changing
demographics, talent and expertise in our industry,” notes Lara L.
Sowinski, Editorial Director, AC Business Media. “At this same time,
these changes usher in new perspectives and energy to an industry that
is equally diverse and dynamic.”
Recipients of this year’s 2018 Food Logistics Champions:
Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the
March 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.
“I am thrilled to be named to the 2018 Food
Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award
for the first time,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management.
“My career in supply chain began over 35 years ago on a loading dock.
The science of supply chain quickly became a passion which took me on
the fascinating journey that brought me where I am today. As supply
chain stakeholders move from a people centric to a data centric decision
process, there has never been a higher need for solution practitioners
to show them how technology can help them get there. Being recognized
alongside the other industry leaders truly is a privilege and I would
like to thank Food Logistics for honoring me with this award.”
About Demand Management, Inc.
Demand Management, Inc. is a leading global provider of
software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These
affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are
designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels,
and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.
Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand
Solutions DSX supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand
optimization, supply
optimization, manufacturing
optimization, integrated
business planning/sales and operations planning, team
collaboration, workflow
optimization, and data
visualization.
Demand Management, Inc. has worked with supply chain professionals for
over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world
business requirements into its software. The company’s extensive
customer base across 79 countries includes Siemens Healthcare,
AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor
Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility,
Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software (NASDAQ:
AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in
America.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a
business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and
comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for
some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio
serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries
with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.
If you would like more information about this topic, please email [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005002/en/