AMERICAN TOWER CORP (AMT)

AMERICAN TOWER CORP (AMT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 09:00:00 pm
146.32 USD   +0.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice NV's towers - Bloomberg

03/13/2018 | 08:49pm CET

(Reuters) - American Tower Corp and KKR & Co LP are among bidders for Altice NV's telecommunications towers, which could be valued at about 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Infrastructure operator TDF and other private equity firms have also expressed interest in buying parts of Altice NV's businesses in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic, the report said, citing the sources. https://bloom.bg/2FBTr4s

The Netherlands-based telecommunications company is considering setting up a new company for the assets and selling stakes in it to the winning bidders, according to the report.

Altice founder Patrick Drahi is looking to reshape his telecoms and cable group and is looking to divest non-core assets to help pay down debt.

Altice NV, KKR &Co and American Tower were not immediately available for comments.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct to Dominican Republic in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : KKR & Co. L.P., American Tower Corp, Altice
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 170 M
EBIT 2018 2 392 M
Net income 2018 1 418 M
Debt 2018 20 409 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 44,29
P/E ratio 2019 37,04
EV / Sales 2018 11,4x
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 61 575 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Hal Hess Executive Vice President-International Operations
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORP1.69%61 575
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.02%46 024
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.40%19 570
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-9.02%6 622
CYRUSONE INC-14.30%4 904
UNITI GROUP INC-5.17%2 919
