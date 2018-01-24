American Water Works : Accepting Applications for 2018 Environmental Grant Program

Grants Available to Community Projects in Company’s Service Areas in 12 States

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 44 projects that were awarded grants totaling $168,000.

“American Water is committed to providing solutions for our communities and customers, from water quality, testing, compliance and treatment, to maintaining a comprehensive environmental policy,” said Brad Okoniewski, Vice President, Safety and Environmental Leadership. “Our focus on the environment extends beyond the quality of our water, guiding the role we play in protecting our environment, caring for natural resources, and acting as stewards of biodiversity.”

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 26, 2018 and recipients will be notified by April 18, 2018.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006046/en/