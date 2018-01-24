Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

American Water Works : Accepting Applications for 2018 Environmental Grant Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:08pm CET

Grants Available to Community Projects in Company’s Service Areas in 12 States

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 44 projects that were awarded grants totaling $168,000.

“American Water is committed to providing solutions for our communities and customers, from water quality, testing, compliance and treatment, to maintaining a comprehensive environmental policy,” said Brad Okoniewski, Vice President, Safety and Environmental Leadership. “Our focus on the environment extends beyond the quality of our water, guiding the role we play in protecting our environment, caring for natural resources, and acting as stewards of biodiversity.”

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 26, 2018 and recipients will be notified by April 18, 2018.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
08:08p AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Accepting Applications for 2018 Environmental Grant Progr..
01/19 AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
01/19 AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Company Profile for Pennsylvania American Water
01/18 ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Program
01/16 AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
01/16 AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Affirms 2018 GAAP EPS Guidance Range of $3.22 to $3.32 Pe..
01/09 NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Announces Eighth Annual First Responder Grant Progra..
01/08 CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Launches Personalized Water Bill Videos
01/03 SUBZERO TEMPERATURES & SNOW IN THE F : New Jersey American Water Emphasizes Need..
01/02 TUESDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Insurance Brokers, Water Utilities
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/22 Yet-to-be-released White House infrastructure plan published
01/19 Outlook on 25 regulated utilities lowered to negative at Moody?s
01/06 Shuffling My Dividend Growth Deck
2017 American Water Works (AWK) FY2017 Guidance Call - Slideshow
2017 American Water Works reaffirms 2017 guidance, sees 2018 earnings in-line
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 425 M
EBIT 2017 1 229 M
Net income 2017 542 M
Debt 2017 7 345 M
Yield 2017 1,93%
P/E ratio 2017 27,98
P/E ratio 2018 25,76
EV / Sales 2017 6,53x
EV / Sales 2018 6,42x
Capitalization 15 019 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Compa Technical Analysis Chart | AWK | US0304201033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 93,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George F. MacKenzie Non-Executive Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark S. Smith Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY-9.30%15 019
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD9.14%9 583
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.48%6 737
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 526
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS1.50%1 739
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR-11.62%1 719
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.