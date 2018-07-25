American Water Works : Iowa American Water Begins Water Main Flushing in Preparation for Tank Maintenance & Re-Painting in Clinton

July 24, 2018

Iowa American Water Begins Water Main Flushing in Preparation for

Tank Maintenance & Re-Painting in Clinton

Isolated flushing and valve exercising will occur prior to Bluff Tank being taken out of service for maintenance work

CLINTON, IA (JULY 24, 2018) Iowa American Water is conducting isolated water main flushing and valve turning for the next two weeks in preparation for maintenance and re-painting work on its Bluff Tank that is scheduled to begin August 6. This work is being done to flush or clean mineral deposits and sediment from water mains in the neighbourhoods surrounding the tank. Bluff Tank is located on Circle Drive near the intersection of Glendale Road.

"This flushing is being done in advance of the tank maintenance work to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system," said Jarrek Lucke, operations superintendent for the Clinton district.

The flushing and valve turning will occur near the 1600 and 1800 blocks of 8th Ave S, along the 1000 block of 2nd Ave S, and the west end of 13th Ave N. Much of the flushing will occur during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. During the flushing and valve turning work, it may be necessary for water company crews to temporarily close streets they are working on for brief periods of time for the safety of workers and motorists.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Iowa American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water. Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time. Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water's customer service line toll-free, 24-hours a day at 1-866-641-2108.

Iowa American Water crews will perform the water main flushing and valve turning work. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.

During the actual tank painting, which will occur from mid-August to the end of October, customers in the higher elevations of Clinton may experience lower water pressures. In addition, customers throughout Clinton may experience more water pressure fluctuation than usual.

Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 212,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

