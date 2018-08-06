American Water Works : Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water

Company demonstrates outstanding commitment to delivering superior quality drinking water to customers

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, is proud to announce the achievement of ten Partnership for Safe Water awards. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were presented during the 2018 American Water Works Association Annual Conference.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering clean, safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water service that is reliable and affordable," said Susan Story, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These awards indicate the higher standards met by our water plants and demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement in the performance of our treatment facilities to help protect the health of customers.”

As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, American Water demonstrates its commitment to improve the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations. In American Water’s footprint, one plant received the Directors Award for the first time, one plant received an award for maintaining Phase III certification for five years, one plant received recognition for maintaining Phase III certification for 10 years, four plants received recognition for 15 years and three were presented with the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years.

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

“We are extremely proud that American Water accounts for about 20 percent of the participating plants, and has received more Partnership for Safe Water awards than any other utility nationwide,” noted Story. “We are honored to have received this recognition, but most importantly, we’re pleased to know that we continually deliver the high-quality service that our customers have come to expect.”

Kentucky American Water’s youngest treatment plant, Kentucky River Station II at Hardin’s Landing in Owen County, which began operation in the fall of 2010, was recognized with the Partnership for Safe Water Directors Award for the first time.

Pennsylvania American Water’s Shady Lane Water Treatment Plant, serving Montgomery and Chester Counties, was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for five years. American Water accounts for about one-third of all plants that have received the Five-Year Phase III award nationwide. Additionally, Pennsylvania’s Clarion Regional Water Treatment Plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for ten years.

The following American Water treatment plants were recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 15 years:

Illinois American Water

Alton District Water Treatment Plant

Cairo District Water Treatment Plant

East St. Louis-Aldrich Water Treatment Plant

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water Jefferson City Water Treatment Plant

The following American Water treatment plants were recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years:

Kentucky American Water

Richmond Road Station

Kentucky River Station I

West Virginia American Water

Huntington Water Treatment Plant

