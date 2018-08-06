American Water Works : Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water

American
Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded
U.S. water and wastewater utility company, is proud to announce the
achievement of ten Partnership
for Safe Water awards. The awards, which honor the efforts in
continuously optimizing treatment plant and distribution system
operation and performance, were presented during the 2018 American
Water Works Association Annual Conference.
“We hold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering clean, safe,
high-quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water
service that is reliable and affordable," said Susan Story, President
and Chief Executive Officer. "These awards indicate the higher standards
met by our water plants and demonstrate a commitment to continuous
improvement in the performance of our treatment facilities to help
protect the health of customers.”
As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, American Water
demonstrates its commitment to improve the quality
of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system
operations. In American Water’s footprint, one plant received the
Directors Award for the first time, one plant received an award for
maintaining Phase III certification for five years, one plant received
recognition for maintaining Phase III certification for 10 years, four
plants received recognition for 15 years and three were presented with
the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years.
Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the
Partnership for Safe Water Program, a voluntary effort that is designed
to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment
optimization.
“We are extremely proud that American Water accounts for about 20
percent of the participating plants, and has received more Partnership
for Safe Water awards than any other utility nationwide,” noted Story.
“We are honored to have received this recognition, but most importantly,
we’re pleased to know that we continually deliver the high-quality
service that our customers have come to expect.”
Kentucky American Water’s youngest treatment plant, Kentucky
River Station II at Hardin’s Landing in Owen County, which began
operation in the fall of 2010, was recognized with the Partnership for
Safe Water Directors Award for the first time.
Pennsylvania American Water’s Shady Lane Water Treatment Plant,
serving Montgomery and Chester Counties, was recognized for maintaining
the Phase III Directors Award status for five years. American Water
accounts for about one-third of all plants that have received the
Five-Year Phase III award nationwide. Additionally, Pennsylvania’s
Clarion Regional Water Treatment Plant was recognized for maintaining
the Phase III Directors Award status for ten years.
The following American Water treatment plants were recognized for
maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 15 years:
Illinois American Water
-
Alton District Water Treatment Plant
-
Cairo District Water Treatment Plant
-
East St. Louis-Aldrich Water Treatment Plant
Missouri American Water
-
Missouri American Water Jefferson City Water Treatment Plant
The following American Water treatment plants were recognized for
maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years:
Kentucky American Water
-
Richmond Road Station
-
Kentucky River Station I
West Virginia American Water
-
Huntington Water Treatment Plant
About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for American Water.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005402/en/