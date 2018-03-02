Log in
News

California American Water : Launches Spanish Version of Wesbite

03/02/2018 | 12:51am CET

Spanish Speaking Customers Now Have Access to Fully Functional Mirror Site

California American Water is pleased to announce the launch of its Spanish translated website. The site, which is also linked to the company’s homepage, is an exact replica and has all of the same functionality of its English-language site.

The new site allows customers to visit our website where they will be able to learn about conservation programs, water quality reports and other services and information offered by the company.

“Here at California American Water, we believe our customer service should reflect and account for the communities we serve,” said California American Water president Rich Svindland. “We have thousands of native Spanish speaking customers and we hope they will find this addition to be convenient and helpful.”

“We are pleased to see California American Water expand their customer service platform to be more inclusive of those they serve,” said California Chamber Hispanic Commerce President and CEO Julian Canete. “The Chamber supports this effort and encourages all utilities and other entities that provide vital services to consider doing the same as a best business practice in this wonderfully diverse state.”

The Spanish site can be accessed by visiting https://es.amwater.com/caaw/. The site can also be accessed through the “Español” link now atop the company’s English-language homepage www.amwater.com/caaw.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
