New Jersey American Water : Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week

Stop leaks and save money with free materials and resources to help reduce the trillion-plus gallons of water lost in residential leaks every year

New Jersey American Water and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are reaching out to promote Fix a Leak Week, which runs from March 19-25. The national campaign, part of the EPA’s WaterSense program, helps to raise awareness about small leaks and other water that may be inadvertently wasted within homes. With more than 110 million households in this country, a seemingly minor leak from a faucet, showerhead, toilet, or other appliance can collectively result in a tremendous amount of wasted water. With the average residence losing 10,000 gallons a year, this means that more than a trillion gallons of water are lost annually nationwide through leaks occurring within homes. Through initiatives like Fix a Leak Week, the hope is that by prompting action, that amount can be significantly reduced.

“Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year, which has an impact on water bills,” said Tom Shroba, New Jersey American Water Vice President of Operations. “For the more than 658,000 customer properties we serve in New Jersey, that means collectively up to 5.8 billion gallons of treated water – enough to fill up MetLife Stadium about six times – are being lost to household leaks annually. Fortunately, most common household leaks are easily correctable, and can be incorporated as part of spring cleaning routines.”

On an institutional level, New Jersey American Water is committed to finding and fixing leaks by using innovative leak detection technology and replacing or upgrading water pipelines that have reached the end of their useful life. The company’s operations and engineering teams are using acoustic monitoring to find and fix leaks before they lead to main breaks. This technology has helped the company achieve an average 17 percent water loss (compared to statewide averages of 25 to 30 percent) and has provided savings of up to $1.9 million in the first two years and an estimated 1.7 million gallons of water per day. This technology, along with replacing aging pipelines and upgrading treatment and distribution facilities, is included in the $350 million in annual investments New Jersey American Water makes to continue to provide clean, safe, reliable water to customers.

To assist customers with at-home leak repairs and prevention, New Jersey American Water has produced a helpful infographic including tips on finding and fixing common, and some not-so-common, indoor and outdoor water leaks. A downloadable leak detection kit is also available through American Water’s website, www.amwater.com.

