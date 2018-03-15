Americold Realty Trust : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), the world’s largest owner and
operator of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its
Board of Trustees has declared a prorated dividend of $0.13958 per share
for the first quarter of 2018, payable to holders of the Company’s
common shares. The prorated dividend reflects the 67 days during the
quarter after which the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) was
completed based on $0.1875 per share for a full quarter. The dividend
will be payable in cash on April 16, 2018 to shareholders of record at
the close of business on March 30, 2018.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world’s largest owner of temperature-controlled
warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 160
temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1 billion cubic
feet of storage, in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the
supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and
retailers to consumers. Americold serves over 2,600 customers and
employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.
