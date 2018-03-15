Log in
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST (COLD)
Americold Realty Trust : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

03/15/2018 | 09:18pm CET

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), the world’s largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a prorated dividend of $0.13958 per share for the first quarter of 2018, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The prorated dividend reflects the 67 days during the quarter after which the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) was completed based on $0.1875 per share for a full quarter. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 16, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2018.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest owner of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 160 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1 billion cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves over 2,600 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
