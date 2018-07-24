Ameriprise Financial : Profits in Line With Expectations -- Earnings Review

Micah Maidenberg

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported its second-quarter earning after the close of trading on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Ameriprise's profits rose 18 percent compared to last year to $462 million, or $3.10 a share. Adjusted earnings that account for the market values of various investments totaled $536 million, or $3.60 a share, in line with analysts polled by FactSet.

SALES: Total net revenue at Ameriprise rose 6 percent versus the second quarter last year to more than $3.19 billion, ahead of FactSet's consensus forecast of $3.12 billion

FEE FLOW: Ameriprise said demand for its fee-based investment advisory business increased in the quarter, with net inflows of $5.3 billion, increasing total assets in the business to $259 billion.

SHARES: The stock gained 1.2% in off-hours trading to $144.20 a share. For the year, shares in Ameriprise have fallen 16%.

