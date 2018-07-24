Log in
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : Profits in Line With Expectations -- Earnings Review

07/24/2018 | 11:56pm CEST
   Micah Maidenberg

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported its second-quarter earning after the close of trading on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Ameriprise's profits rose 18 percent compared to last year to $462 million, or $3.10 a share. Adjusted earnings that account for the market values of various investments totaled $536 million, or $3.60 a share, in line with analysts polled by FactSet.

SALES: Total net revenue at Ameriprise rose 6 percent versus the second quarter last year to more than $3.19 billion, ahead of FactSet's consensus forecast of $3.12 billion

FEE FLOW: Ameriprise said demand for its fee-based investment advisory business increased in the quarter, with net inflows of $5.3 billion, increasing total assets in the business to $259 billion.

SHARES: The stock gained 1.2% in off-hours trading to $144.20 a share. For the year, shares in Ameriprise have fallen 16%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 622 M
EBIT 2018 2 486 M
Net income 2018 2 114 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 20 178 M
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.61%20 178
BLACKROCK-1.01%80 530
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.13%53 020
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.85%31 378
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.02%24 238
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-26.19%17 276
