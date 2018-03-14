Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears

American investors across five age groups are optimistic about their
finances, even though they’ve faced challenges along the road to
success. According to the Ages, Stages & Money study released
today by Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), the vast majority (95%) of
investors with at least $100,000 in investable assets report feeling
confident about their financial future. While confidence is high, most
(8 in 10) say they’ve experienced significant setbacks that have
negatively impacted their financial journey. And respondents are
concerned about future challenges that have the potential to hinder
their success down the road.
The study, which surveyed more than 3,000 Americans ages 30 to 79,
reveals the top financial setback for individuals in their 30’s-40’s is
a job loss or career issue, while market loss is the leading derailer
cited by older respondents. Though most respondents (62 percent) have
fully recovered from these events, they’re still afraid of potential
bumps down the road. For example, younger respondents (in their
30’s-40’s) say their biggest financial fear is job loss, while those who
are older most fear health challenges.
“Investors at various ages and stages of life who are taking action to
manage their money feel financially confident despite the obstacles
they’ve faced,” says Marcy Keckler, vice president of Financial Advice
Strategy at Ameriprise Financial. “While everyone has unique goals,
needs and challenges that change throughout their lifetime, an important
factor remains the same - planning for both today and tomorrow
reinforces their sense of security and their long-term financial
success.”
A Positive Look Forward
It is clear investors aren’t letting
fear overshadow how they feel about their finances. Only 7 percent say
they feel “stressed,” which isn’t surprising given most respondents (78
percent) report having more than enough money to cover essential
expenses. Also, the majority (78 percent) say they’re doing better
financially than others their age. When asked what financial success
means to them, “having a sense of security” is mentioned most often
followed by “being able to provide for my family.”
Steps toward Success
Even though all respondents have
achieved the milestone of at least $100,000 in investable household
assets, a third (34 percent) have a household income below $100,000,
underscoring the proactive approach they’ve taken to saving and
investing their money. Living within their means is the leading factor
respondents credit for their financial situation. Additionally, most
people (75 percent) say they’re diversifying investments and 61 percent
say they’re paying down debt. The majority (66 percent) also take
advantage of retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and started
participating early— 55 percent started in their 20’s.
Major Milestones and Financial Goals
The Ages, Stages &
Money study reveals that age has a lot to do with the personal
milestones investors say had the biggest financial impact on them over
the last five years. For those in their 30’s buying a home tops the
list, while starting/changing jobs is number one for those in their
40’s. Supporting their children’s accomplishments is the top milestone
for those in their 50’s; respondents in their 60’s and 70’s cite
retirement. Across every age group, respondents align on their number
one financial goal for the near future: achieve a point where they no
longer have to worry about money.
Financial Life Stages
Interestingly, age seems to be less of
a factor when people identify which financial life stage best describes
their situation. Rather, the Ameriprise study reveals investors view
their current financial stage through the lens of the financial
priorities they are currently focused on managing. Only 17 percent of
respondents say they are in the early stage, 48 percent identify with
the middle phase and 35 percent say they are in the later period:
-
Asset Accumulator - In the early financial stage, investors are
looking to balance accumulating financial assets with managing debt.
Nearly half of respondents in their 30’s (49 percent) and a quarter in
their 40’s categorize themselves as Accumulators. Roughly 10 percent
of respondents older than 50 identify with this life stage.
-
Asset Maximizer - In the middle stage, optimizing savings and
investments is a priority. Maximizers have accumulated a reasonable
amount of assets and are focusing on growing assets in retirement
accounts and achieving other long-term goals. A substantial mix of
investors across all age groups say they’re in this stage: 30’s (51
percent), 40’s (73 percent), and 50’s (75 percent) identify themselves
as an Maximizer. And 31 percent in their 60’s identify with this stage.
-
Asset Sustainer - In the later financial stage, investors have
achieved retirement and their priorities include determining draw-down
strategies and adjusting investments to make their money last. The
majority of people in their 70’s (90 percent) and 60’s (67 percent)
identify with this stage, while 17 percent of people in their 50’s say
they’re in this stage.
Potential Pitfalls
Regardless of age, certain decisions have
the potential to hinder investors’ financial futures. Nearly a quarter
(23 percent) of respondents who have a 401(k) or other retirement
account admit to borrowing or taking an early withdrawal from it. This
move can have a lasting impact on investors’ retirement plans and
subject them to tax penalties. Fortunately, the vast majority who took a
loan (93 percent) say they’ve paid it back. While health issues top the
list of the biggest financial fears for most respondents, few are
preparing for this challenge. Only 28 percent have long term-disability
insurance and a quarter have long-term care insurance.
“Even investors who have a good handle on managing their money have
opportunities to strengthen their financial future. An advisor can be an
important resource to help you navigate different life stages, avoid
mistakes and address hiccups along your financial journey,” says Keckler.
For more information about the study, please visit our research page at Ameriprise.com/ages
About the survey
The Ages, Stages & Money study
was created by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and conducted online by
Artemis Strategy Group December 8-21, 2017 among 3,019 U.S. adults
between the ages of 30-79 with at least $100,000 in investable assets.
For further information and details about the study, including
verification of data that may not be published as part of this report,
please contact Ameriprise Financial or go to Ameriprise.com/ages.
