AmerisourceBergen : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)
today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share,
payable March 5, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of
business on February 20, 2018.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving
services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of
thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock
producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial
success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our
21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create
healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500,
with more than $150 billion in annual revenue. The company is
headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.
Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.
AmerisourceBergen's Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
Certain of the statements contained in this press release are
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “would,”
“could,” “should,” “can,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,”
“continue,” “sustain,” “synergy,” “on track,” “believe,” “seek,”
“estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” variations of
such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s
current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and change in
circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance
and are based on assumptions that could prove incorrect or could cause
actual results to vary materially from those indicated. Among the
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected, anticipated, or implied are the following: unfavorable trends
in brand and generic pharmaceutical pricing, including in rate or
frequency of price inflation or deflation; competition and industry
consolidation of both customers and suppliers resulting in increasing
pressure to reduce prices for our products and services; changes in
pharmaceutical market growth rates; changes
in the United States healthcare and regulatory environment, including
changes that could impact prescription drug reimbursement
under Medicare and Medicaid; increasing governmental regulations
regarding the pharmaceutical supply channel and pharmaceutical
compounding; declining reimbursement rates for pharmaceuticals; federal
and state government enforcement initiatives to detect and prevent
suspicious orders of controlled substances and the diversion of
controlled substances; increased public concern over the abuse of opioid
medications; prosecution or suit by federal, state and other
governmental entities of alleged violations of laws and regulations
regarding controlled substances, and any related disputes, including
shareholder derivative lawsuits; increased federal scrutiny and
litigation, including qui tam litigation, for alleged violations of laws
and regulations governing the marketing, sale, purchase and/or
dispensing of pharmaceutical products or services, and associated
reserves and costs, including the reserve recorded in connection with
the proceedings with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern
District of New York; material adverse resolution of pending legal
proceedings; the retention of key customer or supplier relationships
under less favorable economics or the adverse resolution of any contract
or other dispute with customers or suppliers; changes to customer or
supplier payment terms; risks associated with the strategic, long-term
relationship between Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and the Company,
including principally with respect to the pharmaceutical distribution
agreement and/or the global generic purchasing services arrangement;
changes in tax laws or legislative initiatives that could adversely
affect the Company’s tax positions and/or the Company’s tax liabilities
or adverse resolution of challenges to the Company’s tax positions;
regulatory action in connection with the production, labeling or
packaging of products compounded by our compounded sterile preparations
(CSP) business; suspension of production of CSPs, including a prolonged
suspension at our Memphis 503B outsourcing facility; failure to realize
the expected benefits from our reorganization and other business process
initiatives; managing foreign expansion, including non-compliance with
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-bribery laws and economic
sanctions and import laws and regulations; declining economic conditions
in the United States and abroad; financial market volatility and
disruption; substantial defaults in payment, material reduction in
purchases by or the loss, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer;
the loss, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major supplier; changes to the
customer or supplier mix; malfunction, failure or breach of
sophisticated information systems to operate as designed; risks
generally associated with data privacy regulation and the international
transfer of personal data; natural disasters or other unexpected events
that affect the Company’s operations; the impairment of goodwill or
other intangible assets, resulting in a charge to earnings; the
acquisition of businesses that do not perform as expected, or that are
difficult to integrate or control, including the integration of H. D.
Smith and PharMEDium, or the inability to capture all of the anticipated
synergies related thereto or to capture the anticipated synergies within
the expected time period; the effects of disruption from the
transactions on the respective businesses of the Company and H. D.
Smith and the fact that the transactions may make it more difficult to
establish or maintain relationships with employees, suppliers, customers
and other business partners; the disruption of the Company’s cash flow
and ability to return value to its stockholders in accordance with its
past practices; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations; and other economic, business, competitive, legal, tax,
regulatory and/or operational factors affecting the Company’s business
generally. Certain additional factors that management believes could
cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those
described in forward-looking statements are set forth (i) in Item 1A
(Risk Factors) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 and elsewhere in that report and
(ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities
Exchange Act.
