Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK (AME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ametek : New 3-Year Warranty on the Reichert® Family of ClearChart® 4 Digital Acuity Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST

Buffalo, NY-Reichert Technologies® announces an extension of the warranty on its family of ClearChart® 4 Digital Acuity Systems to three years. The new 3-year warranty is available for the AcuityChek™, ClearChart 4, ClearChart 4X, and ClearChart 4P models.

Reichert has decided to enhance the ClearChart experience by offering this new industry-leading 3-year warranty. Since the launch of the ClearChart 4 Digital Acuity Systems two years ago, it has had an excellent record of quality and reliability. This new, longer warranty provides eye care professionals with confidence in their choice of the ClearChart.

The family of ClearChart 4 Digital Acuity Systems is an all-in-one, elegant, simple-to-use, and uniquely developed system designed to meet all acuity testing needs with a wide selection of optotypes and other special test charts. The systems are designed, engineered, and assembled in the United States especially for the practice that is passionate about the patient experience.

The ClearChart 4 Digital Acuity Systems feature a new 24-inch, high-resolution, LED backlit display that is lightweight, cool running, and long-lasting. Its intuitive user interface, whether controlled from an easy-to-use infrared remote, the Phoroptor® VRx Digital Refraction System or SightChek™ Digital Phoroptor, provides the best user experience of any digital acuity chart.

This warranty change is retroactive and applies if repairs are needed for any ClearChart 4 Digital Acuity System within 3 years of purchase.

****
About Reichert Technologies

Reichert Technologies, Buffalo, NY, has been a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality vision testing and eye care diagnostic devices for optometry, ophthalmology, and retail eye centers for more than 150 years. As inventors of the Phoroptor®, Lensometer®, and Non-Contact Tonometer, Reichert continues its American-made tradition by providing ground-breaking products, including the digital Phoroptor® VRx, Tono-Pen® Handheld Tonometer, ClearChart Digital Acuity Systems, and the revolutionary Ocular Response Analyzer® featuring Corneal Hysteresis.

Reichert Technologies is a unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies a division of AMETEK, Inc., a global leader in electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.3 billion.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
08:19aAMETEK : New 3-Year Warranty on the Reichert® Family of ClearChart® 4 Digital Ac..
PU
07/31AMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
07/31AMETEK : Acquires Motec GmbH
PR
07/31AMETEK : Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2018 Guidance
PR
07/27AMETEK : SMP promotes titanium capabilities at Farnborough
PU
07/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : and Grabner Instruments Provide Innovative Mobile Testing..
AQ
07/20AMETEK : Land to Demonstrate Smart Aluminium Temperature Sensors at Aluminium 20..
PU
07/19AMETEK : SPECTRO Introduces New, More Rugged SPECTRO GENESIS ICP-OES Analyzer wi..
PU
07/18AMETEK : Grabner Instruments and Agilent Technologies Provide an Innovative Mobi..
PU
07/17AMETEK : Muirhead Avionics Now Has MRO Capability for Honeywell's Mark V Enhance..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31AMETEK (AME) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31AMETEK completes Motec acquisition 
07/31Ametek beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/15Get ready for the Farnborough Airshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 779 M
EBIT 2018 1 055 M
Net income 2018 743 M
Debt 2018 1 099 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 24,02
P/E ratio 2019 21,99
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 18 017 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK6.00%18 017
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.25%63 972
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.33%46 453
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.31%44 440
NIDEC CORPORATION1.15%43 078
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.25%34 923
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.