Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Amica SA    AMIW   PLAMICA00010

AMICA SA (AMIW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amica : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018

2018-07-31 16:35:00

Legal basis:
Article 70 point 3 of the Public Offering Act - List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting

Current report no22/2018

The Management Board of Amica Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Wronki hereby announces that the Company's shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2018 included:  a company trading as Holding Wronki Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office and address in Wronki at ul. Mickiewicza 52 (postal code: 64-510 Wronki); the shareholder held 5,431,542 (five million four hundred thirty-one thousand five hundred forty-two) under the registered shares, which accounted for 69.74 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 51.74 % of the overall number of votes;  Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Topiel 12 (postal code: 00-342 Warsaw); the shareholder held 1,000,000 (one million) votes from the registered shares, which represented 12.84 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 9.53% of the overall number of votes;  AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny AVIVA BZ WBK with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Inflancka 4B (postal code: 00-189 Warsaw); the shareholder held 537,497 (five hundred thirty-seven thousand four hundred and ninety-seven) votes under the registered shares, which accounted for 6.90 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 5.12 % of the overall number of votes.

Signatures of company's representatives

Date Name and last name Position
2018-07-31 Jacek Rutkowski Chairman of the Board
Download pdf file

Disclaimer

Amica SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMICA SA
04:53pAMICA : Notification of transactions involving the Company's shares by a person ..
PU
04:53pAMICA : Proceeding with the negotiations on the purchase of rights to “Fag..
PU
04:53pAMICA : Issue of bonds
PU
04:48pAMICA : Notification of transactions involving the Company's shares by a person ..
PU
04:43pAMICA : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General ..
PU
04:43pAMICA : Disclosure of the text of resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meet..
PU
04:28pAMICA : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on..
PU
07/19AMICA : Correction of the periodic report for the first half of 2018
PU
07/19AMICA : Text of draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spó ..
PU
07/19AMICA : Date and agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyj..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 2 787 M
EBIT 2018 147 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Debt 2018 174 M
Yield 2018 2,68%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 905 M
Chart AMICA SA
Duration : Period :
Amica SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 137  PLN
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Rutkowski Chairman-Management Board
Tomasz Rynarzewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Bilik Director-Operations & Logistics
Wojciech Kocikowski Director-Finance & Controlling
Tomasz Dudek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMICA SA-2.50%248
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%39 054
QINGDAO HAIER-9.02%15 378
WHIRLPOOL-24.16%9 036
COWAY CO LTD--.--%6 076
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 719
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.