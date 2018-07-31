Amica : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018
2018-07-31 16:35:00
Legal basis:
Article 70 point 3 of the Public Offering Act - List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting
Current report no22/2018
The Management Board of Amica Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Wronki hereby announces that the Company's shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2018 included: a company trading as Holding Wronki Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office and address in Wronki at ul. Mickiewicza 52 (postal code: 64-510 Wronki); the shareholder held 5,431,542 (five million four hundred thirty-one thousand five hundred forty-two) under the registered shares, which accounted for 69.74 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 51.74 % of the overall number of votes; Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Topiel 12 (postal code: 00-342 Warsaw); the shareholder held 1,000,000 (one million) votes from the registered shares, which represented 12.84 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 9.53% of the overall number of votes; AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny AVIVA BZ WBK with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Inflancka 4B (postal code: 00-189 Warsaw); the shareholder held 537,497 (five hundred thirty-seven thousand four hundred and ninety-seven) votes under the registered shares, which accounted for 6.90 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 5.12 % of the overall number of votes.
Signatures of company's representatives
Download pdf file
|
Date
|
Name and last name
|
Position
|
2018-07-31
|
Jacek Rutkowski
|
Chairman of the Board
Disclaimer
Amica SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:42:05 UTC