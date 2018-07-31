Amica : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Amica Spółka Akcyjna on 28 June 2018

2018-07-31 16:35:00

Legal basis:

Article 70 point 3 of the Public Offering Act - List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting

Current report no22/2018

The Management Board of Amica Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Wronki hereby announces that the Company's shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2018 included:  a company trading as Holding Wronki Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office and address in Wronki at ul. Mickiewicza 52 (postal code: 64-510 Wronki); the shareholder held 5,431,542 (five million four hundred thirty-one thousand five hundred forty-two) under the registered shares, which accounted for 69.74 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 51.74 % of the overall number of votes;  Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Topiel 12 (postal code: 00-342 Warsaw); the shareholder held 1,000,000 (one million) votes from the registered shares, which represented 12.84 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 9.53% of the overall number of votes;  AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny AVIVA BZ WBK with its registered office and address in Warsaw at ul. Inflancka 4B (postal code: 00-189 Warsaw); the shareholder held 537,497 (five hundred thirty-seven thousand four hundred and ninety-seven) votes under the registered shares, which accounted for 6.90 % of total votes at the Annual General Meeting and 5.12 % of the overall number of votes.

